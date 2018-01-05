Intense storm causing power outages, damage and closures in N.S.

An intense storm continues to pummel Atlantic Canada on Friday, causing damage and forcing school and business closures in the region.

As of 6:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 117,000 customers were without electricity in the province.

Halifax Regional Police say severe winds have damaged property and downed trees and power lines, so they are are asking motorists to be careful because roads may be blocked.

All English public schools in Nova Scotia are closed on Friday, however Halifax Transit has decided to resume bus and ferry service.

High waves and storm surges have caused flooding and damage along the Atlantic coast.

At high tide on Thursday night, the storm surge flooded parts of Halifax’s famed waterfront boardwalk, moving a Canada 150 sign and lapping at an ice cream outlet. Water also poured into an excavation site of a massive hotel/office complex.

And 20 minutes before high tide, the surging ocean had swallowed a dock at Halifax’s Dingle Park and flooded the short causeway connecting the nearby Armdale Yacht Club to the mainland.

Strong winds, which have persisted overnight into Friday, have blown off shingles and torn off at least one roof in the Halifax area.

“This is a very large, very intense storm,” said Darren Borgel, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. “This one will definitely be memorable for its extreme winds, especially in Nova Scotia.”

