Up-to-date storm coverage as intense winter storm approaches Atlantic Canada

The Maritimes is bracing itself for an intense winter storm that promises to bring a mixture of snow, strong winds and freezing rain.

READ MORE: Storm closures in Nova Scotia as severe winter weather predicted for province

School and business cancellations have been reported in Nova Scotia. Airports are warning of travel disruptions, while Marine Atlantic cancelled sailings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

READ: Bomb cyclone? What’s next for Eastern Canada’s brutally cold winter

Damage and power outages are expected and Nova Scotia Power has launched the biggest pre-storm mobilization in the company’s history.

Follow along with our up-to-date coverage of the storm.