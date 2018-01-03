Nova Scotia Power launches biggest pre-storm mobilization in company’s history

Nova Scotia Power (NS Power) has launched the biggest pre-storm mobilization in the company’s history ahead of a severe winter storm that the utility is saying could be more damaging than post-tropical storm Arthur.

The utility said that by Thursday it will have more than 1,000 people dedicated to storm response, including “frontline crews, damage assessors, planners, engineers, support staff and customer care representatives.”

“We are calling in crews from as far away as Hydro Quebec,” said Karen Hunt, president and chief executive of Nova Scotia Power, in a news release.

“This is a bigger storm than the one that hit last week.”

The storm is projected to bring with it wind gusts of up to 140 km/h in addition to snow and rain.

NS Power said that it’ll begin carrying out power restorations as soon as it is safe to do so, but warned that its crews will have to make on-site assessments of whether to stand down for safety.

The utility said it will activate its Emergency Operations Centre. The facility will serve as the “nerve centre” of any power restoration efforts.

The centre is set to come online at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue to function until all customers have had their power restored.

NS Power says they’re opening four of its payment depots in Kentsville, Chester, Stellarton and Shelburne as comfort centres from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Thursday untill the end of any local power restoration efforts.

Customers who’ve lost power will be able to warm up, charge their devices and have some coffee or hot chocolate.