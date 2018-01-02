Snow, strong winds in forecast for major winter storm set to hit N.S. Thursday

Brace yourself.

Another major winter storm is set to roar into Nova Scotia, just a little over a week after the last storm caused widespread damage and power outages in the province.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province, saying that long-range models agree the track of the storm will approach from the southwest and pass over central Nova Scotia on Thursday night.

“Potential impacts from this storm include possible power outages, deteriorating travel conditions or delays, and potential school disruptions,” the weather service says.

Snow is expected to develop on Thursday morning and change over to rain for some parts later in the day.

Early snowfall estimates are between 20 and 30 cm for most of the province. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm is possible for southwest Nova Scotia.

Much like the last storm, strong winds will be a big factor.

According to Environment Canada, easterly winds with gusts of 90 km/h or more are possible on Thursday afternoon. Those winds will shift into Friday morning and become southwesterly, possibly reaching 120 km/h along Atlantic coastal areas.

The strong winds with snow will create poor visibility. As well, there is a potential for storm surges along coastal areas.

