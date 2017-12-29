Power finally restored to all 158,000 customers who lost service in N.S. Christmas storm

Nova Scotia Power says it has finished restoring power to the last of the 158,000 customers who lost service during the Christmas windstorm that caused widespread damage in the province.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Power completing final power restorations amid frigid temperatures

On Friday, crews were able to restore power to the most remote locations, including five customers on Big Tancook Island and one customer on Little Tancook Island. In those cases, crews had to use a helicopter to reach the islands and assess the damage.

Crews were also able to finish reconstructing a section of the electrical system along Pleasant Street in Dartmouth on Friday. Ten poles on that street were brought down by strong winds on Christmas Day, along with lines and equipment that were mounted to those poles.

A look at one of the power poles that have blown over on Pleasant Street in #Dartmouth. @globalhalifax #Halifax pic.twitter.com/qoWd4lynNu — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 25, 2017

In a news release, Nova Scotia Power says restoration is completed, except for customers who have damaged electrical equipment. Those customers are asked to have an electrician complete repairs before power can be restored safely.

WATCH: Crews working around the clock to restore power to Nova Scotians after Christmas storm

The utility says it has also deactivated its emergency operations centre, which was opened on the morning of Dec. 25 to co-ordinate their storm response.

Follow @RebeccaLau