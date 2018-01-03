Bomb cyclone? What’s next for Eastern Canada’s brutally cold winter

Canadians have been dealing with some very cold weather over the past few weeks, and it seems things aren’t going to thaw just yet.

A severe weather system called bombogenesis — and also know as a “bomb cyclone” — is heading to Eastern Canada this week.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull explains that bombogensesis is a low-pressure system that falls 24 millibars within 24 hours, meaning things gets intense very quickly.

“That’s what will be happening with this storm,” Hull said. “The term cyclone refers to a low pressure system – this is not a hurricane, but a strong area of low pressure with a cold core. You can call any low pressure system a cyclone.”

Hull said other terms for the system include a weather bomb, or a Nor’easter.

Here’s exactly the “bomb cyclone” entails, and what Canadians can expect:

Which parts of Canada will be hit by the storm, and when?

Atlantic Canada will be the hardest hit by this storm, which is expected to be at its worst Thursday through Friday, Hull said.

In the Maritimes, regions closer to the coast will be hit with rain that turns into snow.

The heaviest snow will be seen in New Brunswick, with the northern areas expected to be about 40 centimetres deep in the white stuff. But all areas of the province will see heavy snowfall, Hull said.

The biggest concern arising out of this storm will be the winds that will batter the coasts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland.

“We’re talking hurricane force winds for coastal Nova Scotia, where some exposed areas could see gusts up to 140 km/h on Thursday,” Hull said.

The incoming storm has prompted fears of damage and power outages, with New Brunswick contracting extra crews to be on hand in case of emergency. The province is also urging residents to prepare emergency kits for power outages, with supplies such as water, batteries, and medication.

How much will temperatures drop?

Parts of Canada have already faced record-breaking cold temperatures this season. This storm will likely continue to surpass previous temperature lows.

As the system heads out, Hull said all of Eastern Canada will be “plunged into a deep freeze.” Overnight lows will be close to -30 C, with daytime highs between -15 C to -20 C.

That’s without windchill. With the cold air factored in, temperatures will be between -30 C and -40 C later this week and into the weekend.

Other parts of the world facing the storm

The brutal winter storm won’t just be felt in Canada. Parts of the U.S. will be hit as well.

Blizzard warnings are in effect from Virginia to Maine, with areas around Boston expected to see about 30 centimetres of snow.

Other states are also bracing for the cold weather, including Florida, which is typically spared from winter storms.

— With files from Reuters