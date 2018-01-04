Storm closures in Nova Scotia as severe winter weather predicted for province
A severe winter storm has reached Nova Scotia, bringing with it a mixture of snow, strong winds and freezing rain.
Forecasters and the province’s utility say power outages and storm damage is likely.
Nova Scotia Power has launched the biggest pre-storm mobilization in the company’s history.
Check back here as we keep a live blog of closures, cancellations and delays.
