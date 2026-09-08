‘A lot of work ahead’: Storm-ravaged Saskatchewan cities continue cleanup

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Parts of Saskatchewan are managing the aftermath of a long weekend thunderstorm after some communities experienced a significant downpour.

A low-pressure system hit the province in the latter half of the Labour Day long weekend, bringing more than 100 millimetres of precipitation in some regions Sunday and Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Approximately 108 mm of rainfall was reported in Regina over the weekend, ECCC told Global News. This rain led to localized flooding in various parts of the Queen City, including highway underpasses, which were temporarily closed in response, Carolyn Kalim, the City of Regina’s director of water, waste and environment, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

“We had a sinkhole near Rochdale Park that had been being monitored and that got progressively worse as the rains continued,” Kalim said, adding that the city has been aware of the sinkhole and working to find a solution since Aug. 19.

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“Obviously, with the storm event, we saw some deterioration of that sinkhole and so now we are kind of moving into a more emergent response for that.”

Crews will check the city stormwater system’s capacity to determine whether water can be flushed into it. After the sinkhole is drained, the pipes will be visible, and the city will consider the contents before it determines the next steps in managing the cavity, Kalim said.

A timeline or estimated cost for that repair work cannot be provided yet, she added.

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More than 100 kilometres outside of the city, in Weyburn, Sask., the local city council will meet on Wednesday to discuss a flood application to the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP), it said in a news release Tuesday.

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Homes and businesses were impacted by the waters after 106.9 mm of rain was too much for the municipal drainage system’s capacity, the City of Weyburn said Monday.

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“Today (Monday) has been a very difficult day for many people in Weyburn,” Mayor Jeff Richards said in that news release. Richards praised the community for stepping up and supporting one another amid the localized flooding.

“There is still a lot of work ahead, and we will continue doing what we can to support our community as we assess the damage and move to recovery,” Weyburn’s mayor said.

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Saskatoon saw 78 mm of rain, according to Environment Canada. This volume prompted City of Saskatoon crews to work overnight as they tried to manage issues, such as flooded roadways and popped manhole covers, the city said in a news release.

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“Water has receded from flooded streets and most intersections were clear for today’s (Tuesday’s) commute,” the city continued, noting that most of its leisure facilities are open, except for the flooded track at the Saskatoon Field House.

City infrastructure is currently holding up against the flood waters, but Saskatoon officials said it will take several days before some areas are fully recovered. To aid city crews’ efforts, residents are being asked to reduce the use of their dishwashers and washing machines, as well as to limit how often they flush the toilet.