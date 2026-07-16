Saskatchewan boosts disaster aid in response to storm-packed spring and summer

Send this page to someone via email

Disaster relief for flood and storm-affected residents in Saskatchewan is being increased, the Saskatchewan government announced Thursday.

The changes are reflected in the government’s newly-revised Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

Increased benefits were put in place to help the people who were impacted after a storm-filled spring and beginning of summer, the Saskatchewan government and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said in a joint news release. The maximum assistance offered for individuals and small businesses more than doubled.

Individuals are now eligible to receive $500,000. Previously, the limit was $240,000.

“These updates replace the previous framework and introduce a more modern approach that reflects current realities,” Minister Responsible for the SPSA, Michael Weger, said at a news conference Thursday.

He said the changes were prompted by an increase in extreme weather events and regulatory updates at the federal level.

Story continues below advertisement

“These changes respond directly to rising recovery costs, evolving national standards and the growing need to support a wider range of people affected by disasters,” the minister said.

2:01 Why is the weather so bad in Saskatchewan this year?

The new PDAP funding limits are being applied retroactively to April 1 to accommodate those impacted by the spring thaw that prompted flooding in May, he continued.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That means people who have already experienced recent events, including those impacted by flooding these past few months, will benefit from this updated approach,” Weger said.

“At the end of the day, this is about people. It’s about helping families get back on their feet, helping businesses reopen their doors and helping communities rebuild stronger than before.”

To access the bumped-up benefits, the province said individuals should speak with community leaders to obtain the necessary documents to file a claim.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also promoting emergency mitigation work among individuals and municipalities.

“Recovery is not just about rebuilding what was lost. It’s also about reducing future risk,” Weger said.

More than 100 communities have reached out to receive assistance so far this year, according to the PDAP’s executive director, Noel McAvena.

He said that was part of the reason behind a new incentive lowering deductibles for communities who meet specific emergency preparedness criteria.

As conditions change, Weger said the province and SPSA will continue making adjustments.