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Weather

Saskatchewan boosts disaster aid in response to storm-packed spring and summer

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 5:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'North central Saskatchewan continues cleanup efforts following weekend storm'
North central Saskatchewan continues cleanup efforts following weekend storm
RELATED: North-central Saskatchewan continues cleanup efforts following weekend storm
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Disaster relief for flood and storm-affected residents in Saskatchewan is being increased, the Saskatchewan government announced Thursday.

The changes are reflected in the government’s newly-revised Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

Increased benefits were put in place to help the people who were impacted after a storm-filled spring and beginning of summer, the Saskatchewan government and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said in a joint news release. The maximum assistance offered for individuals and small businesses more than doubled.

Individuals are now eligible to receive $500,000. Previously, the limit was $240,000.

“These updates replace the previous framework and introduce a more modern approach that reflects current realities,” Minister Responsible for the SPSA, Michael Weger, said at a news conference Thursday.

He said the changes were prompted by an increase in extreme weather events and regulatory updates at the federal level.

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“These changes respond directly to rising recovery costs, evolving national standards and the growing need to support a wider range of people affected by disasters,” the minister said.

Click to play video: 'Why is the weather so bad in Saskatchewan this year?'
Why is the weather so bad in Saskatchewan this year?

The new PDAP funding limits are being applied retroactively to April 1 to accommodate those impacted by the spring thaw that prompted flooding in May, he continued.

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“That means people who have already experienced recent events, including those impacted by flooding these past few months, will benefit from this updated approach,” Weger said.

“At the end of the day, this is about people. It’s about helping families get back on their feet, helping businesses reopen their doors and helping communities rebuild stronger than before.”

To access the bumped-up benefits, the province said individuals should speak with community leaders to obtain the necessary documents to file a claim.

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The province is also promoting emergency mitigation work among individuals and municipalities.

“Recovery is not just about rebuilding what was lost. It’s also about reducing future risk,” Weger said.

More than 100 communities have reached out to receive assistance so far this year, according to the PDAP’s executive director, Noel McAvena.

He said that was part of the reason behind a new incentive lowering deductibles for communities who meet specific emergency preparedness criteria.

As conditions change, Weger said the province and SPSA will continue making adjustments.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon-area farm reeling after hail storm wipes out strawberries'
Saskatoon-area farm reeling after hail storm wipes out strawberries

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