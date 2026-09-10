Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tornado confirmed in Winnipeg neighbourhood, another west of the city

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 10, 2026 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Warzone’: Storm rips through Winnipeg leaves thousands with no power'
‘Warzone’: Storm rips through Winnipeg leaves thousands with no power
RELATED: 'Warzone': Storm rips through Winnipeg leaves thousands with no power
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A tornado is confirmed to have landed in the River Heights neighbourhood of Winnipeg during Sunday’s storm, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).

The EF1 twister occurred in Winnipeg at 6:31 p.m. that day, the NTP said, noting that another tornado occurred around less than an hour earlier approximately 50 kilometres outside of the city in Bénard, Man.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The River Heights tornado tracked through two kilometres of the suburb, with winds peaking at 155 km/h, the group said.

No injuries were reported in the River Heights tornado, but NTP surveyors noted damage to homes’ roofs, sheds and trees, as well as a car that was moved across a lawn.

The Bénard twister was also classified as an EF1, with peak winds estimated at 165 km/h.

One injury was reported in the Bénard tornado, according to the NTP, which said ground and drone surveys identified damage to several buildings and grain bins at a large farm property.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices