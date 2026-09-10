Tornado confirmed in Winnipeg neighbourhood, another west of the city

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado is confirmed to have landed in the River Heights neighbourhood of Winnipeg during Sunday’s storm, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).

The EF1 twister occurred in Winnipeg at 6:31 p.m. that day, the NTP said, noting that another tornado occurred around less than an hour earlier approximately 50 kilometres outside of the city in Bénard, Man.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The River Heights tornado tracked through two kilometres of the suburb, with winds peaking at 155 km/h, the group said.

No injuries were reported in the River Heights tornado, but NTP surveyors noted damage to homes’ roofs, sheds and trees, as well as a car that was moved across a lawn.

The Bénard twister was also classified as an EF1, with peak winds estimated at 165 km/h.

One injury was reported in the Bénard tornado, according to the NTP, which said ground and drone surveys identified damage to several buildings and grain bins at a large farm property.