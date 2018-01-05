Elderly woman goes outside to seek husband; both die in extreme cold in Exeter, Ont.: OPP

EXETER, Ont. – Provincial police and the coroner’s officer continue to investigate the deaths of an elderly couple in southwestern Ontario on Wednesday morning.

Huron County OPP say they were called out for a well-being check at a home in the Exeter area at around 9 a.m. and found the bodies of two people.

The body of 90-year-old Grant Triebner was found just inside an open barn on the property.

An obituary posted on a funeral home website says he died from a massive heart attack.

Police say his wife, 83-year-old Ada Triebner, had gone outside to check on her husband, but fell victim to the extreme cold and died outdoors.

The deaths came amid a severe cold snap that continues to envelop much of Ontario.