‘Bomb cyclone’ photos show intensity of storm as it pummelled East Coast

An intense winter storm, dubbed a “bomb cyclone” pummelled the Maritimes and the U.S. East Coast Thursday dumping nearly 50 centimetres of snow and leaving homes and vehicles encased in ice.

The storm wreaked havoc along the eastern seaboard, forcing airline and rail service cancellations and schools and business to shutter their doors.

WATCH: Freezing floodwater swamped cars in Revere, Massachusetts



In New England, powerful winds brought coastal flooding that reached historic levels in some communities with icy water overflowing piers, streets and restaurants and stranding some people who had to be rescued.

At least seven storm-related deaths were reported in the U.S.

The weather system continues to hit the Maritimes on Friday, where power was knocked out to more than 117,000 Nova Scotia Power customers. High waves and storm surges caused flooding and damage along the Atlantic coast.

Images from the storm show widespread coastal flooding, cars frozen in floodwaters and snow blanketing New York State.

–with a files from the Associated Press