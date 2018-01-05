‘Bomb cyclone’ photos show intensity of storm as it pummelled East Coast

An intense winter storm, dubbed a “bomb cyclone” pummelled the Maritimes and the U.S. East Coast Thursday dumping nearly 50 centimetres of snow and leaving homes and vehicles encased in ice.
The storm wreaked havoc along the eastern seaboard, forcing airline and rail service cancellations and schools and business to shutter their doors.
WATCH: Freezing floodwater swamped cars in Revere, Massachusetts
In New England, powerful winds brought coastal flooding that reached historic levels in some communities with icy water overflowing piers, streets and restaurants and stranding some people who had to be rescued.
At least seven storm-related deaths were reported in the U.S.
‘Bomb cyclone’ spurs unprecedented preparations in Nova Scotia
The weather system continues to hit the Maritimes on Friday, where power was knocked out to more than 117,000 Nova Scotia Power customers. High waves and storm surges caused flooding and damage along the Atlantic coast.
Images from the storm show widespread coastal flooding, cars frozen in floodwaters and snow blanketing New York State.
Streets in Marshfield, Mass., were flooded by the astronomically high tides during a winter storm on Jan. 4, 2018.
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Waves crash against homes during blizzard conditions in Scituate, Mass., on Jan. 04, 2018.
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A man walks through a flooded section of Brant Rock in Marshfield, Mass., on Jan. 4, 2018.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A car is surrounded by storm surge in Marshfield, Mass., on Jan. 4, 2018.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A motorist leaves his car to aid another stuck in downtown Boston during blizzard conditions on Jan. 04, 2018.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A man walks on the snow covered boardwalk during a storm on January 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Icicles hang from a storefront as a jogger runs past in the snow on January 4, 2018 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
A man rides a bicycle on January 4, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
A woman wearing googles walks through the snow on January 4, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Bryant Park fountain is frozen in Manhattan during the ‘bomb cyclone’ Jan. 4, 2018.
Adam Gray/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A truck drives through a flooded parking lot in Boston at high tide during on Jan. 4, 2018.
Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A pedestrian slips while walking in strong winds during a snow storm in New York on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man wears googles reflecting the Brooklyn Bridge on January 4, 2018 in New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Large chunks of sea ice pictured in front of a flooded house on Jan. 4, 2018, in Marshfield, Mass.
AP Photo/Stephan Savoia
A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow on Jan. 4, 2018, in Asbury Park, N.J.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
A vehicle is surrounded by snowdrifts near New Jersey Shore on Jan. 4, 2018.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
A pedestrian walks down the middle of a road in downtown Moncton, N.B., January 4, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Stephen MacGillivray
Snow falls in Times Square on Jan. 4, 2018, in New York.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
A car sits in floodwaters from Boston Harbor on Jan. 4, 2018.
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
A firefighter wades through floodwaters from Boston Harbor on Jan. 4, 2018.
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
A man makes his way through the snowfall in Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 4, 2018.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A pedestrian walks through blinding snow across the Brooklyn in New York City, Jan. 4, 2018.
Reuters/Darren Ornitz
Drivers make their way along a flooded road in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts, Jan. 4, 2018.
Reuters/Brian Snyder
A boy sleds down a Beacon Hill street during in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 4, 2018.
Reuters/Brian Snyder
People struggle against wind and snow during the Jersey Shore in Long Branch, Jan. 4, 2018.
Reuters/Eduardo Munoz
A woman watches as ocean waves crest the seawall in the Boston suburb of Lynn, Massachusetts, Jan.4, 2018.
Reuters/Brian Snyder
–with a files from the Associated Press
