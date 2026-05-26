Quebec’s PQ leader defends Alberta referendum plan, rebukes Carney criticism

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Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is defending Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over her government’s planned referendum question on separation, pushing back against criticism from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Speaking Tuesday, the Parti Québécois (PQ) leader said Smith is “just doing her job” by proposing to consult Albertans on whether to pursue a future vote on sovereignty.

His comments come after Carney sharply criticized the idea Monday, calling separation campaign promises a “very dangerous bluff” based on his experience with Brexit, when the U.K. voted to leave the European Union.

Plamondon said he was surprised by Carney’s remarks, arguing they were out of line.

1:58 Carney warns Alberta separation referendum question is ‘dangerous bluff’

“For Mark Carney to all of a sudden start saying that it’s a bluff, it’s dangerous, I think it’s really out of line,” he told reporters in Quebec City. “We are free to consult our population at any time.”

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He added that Quebec’s own legal and political history supports the right to hold referendums, pointing to the province’s two past sovereignty votes and longstanding principle that its population can be consulted on its future.

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Alberta’s government has said it will hold a referendum this fall asking residents whether the province should remain in Canada or begin the process toward a binding vote on separation.

Carney, who served as governor of the Bank of England during the 2016 Brexit referendum, warned that campaigns suggesting separation is a low-risk or strategic move can mislead voters.

“In these separation issues, it is often advanced that vote for this and it’s a free option… That is a very dangerous bluff,” he said, adding that the U.K. is still grappling with the consequences many years after the vote.

He said he plans to campaign for Canadian unity, emphasizing economic and social benefits of remaining in the federation, including access to large markets and shared social programs.

The comments come as federal and provincial leaders gather in Alberta for the western premiers’ conference, where economic co-operation and interprovincial relations are expected to be key topics.

Plamondon’s comments on Tuesday also underscore the PQ’s own sovereigntist agenda. The party, currently leading in the polls ahead of Quebec’s Oct. 5 provincial election, has pledged to hold a referendum during its first mandate if elected.

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The PQ has long advocated for Quebec independence, arguing the province should have full control over its laws, economy and international relations. Quebec has held two referendums on sovereignty, in 1980 and 1995, with the latter narrowly rejecting independence.

Plamondon said the same principle applies in Alberta.

“I’m pretty sure that it’s the same reasoning in Alberta right now,” he said.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette was asked by reporters Friday if she thought what was going on in Alberta would fuel Quebec’s separatism movement. “We’ll let Albertans decide for themselves,” she said.

She did not comment on weather she believes it will have an impact on Quebec’s sovereigntist movement.