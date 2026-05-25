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Canada

Western Canada’s premiers to gather as Alberta referendum talk picks up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2026 8:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta separation debate intensifies after Smith announces fall referendum question'
Alberta separation debate intensifies after Smith announces fall referendum question
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta separation debate intensifies after Smith announces fall referendum question
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The annual western premiers conference kicks off in Alberta on Monday.

Leaders of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and the Yukon are to discuss business and their neighbouring relationships during the two-day conference in Kananaskis, west of Calgary.

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Nunavut Premier John Main has said he will participate virtually.

The gathering happens as Alberta comes closer than ever to triggering a vote on separation.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that an October referendum question will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation.

B.C. Premier David Eby has remarked about the irony of a meeting with Canadian leadership in a province where the premier, in his words, “appears to be setting the table to leave the country.”

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