‘Elbows up’ is now part of the Oxford English Dictionary

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A cherished Canadian rallying cry is now in the official lexicon: Oxford University Press on Tuesday added “elbows up” to the Oxford English Dictionary.

The hockey term, popularized by Gordie Howe, became synonymous with the surge of patriotism that fuelled the Buy Canadian movement last year when U.S. President Donald Trump launched a trade war against Canada and threatened to make Canada the 51st American state.

Howe was known for his physical and aggressive style of play with a defensive stance that held his elbows raised behind him and earned him the nickname Mr. Elbows.

The term is “used to indicate willingness to (aggressively) defend oneself or fight back. Frequently as a modifier,” the Oxford English Dictionary says.

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What other Canadian phrases are included?

A term from another beloved Canadian sport has entered the dictionary. The term “cashspiel,” which comes from curling and means “a competition or tournament held for cash prizes,” was also included in Tuesday’s update to the dictionary.

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The term “point form,” which Oxford University Press describes as “chiefly Canadian,” has also been included. The term refers to “a format in which written information is presented in a list or series of concise statements.”

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The Cree term “kokum,” which means a grandmother or any elderly woman, was included in the dictionary Tuesday as well. It is also used as a familiar title or form of address.

Two other terms identified as “North American” were added as well. The term “grunt” refers to “a dessert consisting of stewed fruit with a biscuit or dough topping, typically cooked on a stovetop rather than baked in an oven.”

The term “kitty-corner,” which means “situated diagonally opposite someone or something,” was also added.