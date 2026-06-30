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1 comment

  1. Dave
    June 30, 2026 at 9:40 am

    No surprise
    They have been basterdizing the English language in order to push agendas for a long time now

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Canada

‘Elbows up’ is now part of the Oxford English Dictionary

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 9:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Elbow’s Up’ rally in Toronto celebrates Canadian pride amid US trade war'
‘Elbow’s Up’ rally in Toronto celebrates Canadian pride amid US trade war
WATCH ABOVE: 'Elbow’s Up' rally in Toronto celebrates Canadian pride amid U.S. trade war – Mar 22, 2025
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A cherished Canadian rallying cry is now in the official lexicon: Oxford University Press on Tuesday added “elbows up” to the Oxford English Dictionary.

The hockey term, popularized by Gordie Howe, became synonymous with the surge of patriotism that fuelled the Buy Canadian movement last year when U.S. President Donald Trump launched a trade war against Canada and threatened to make Canada the 51st American state.

Howe was known for his physical and aggressive style of play with a defensive stance that held his elbows raised behind him and earned him the nickname Mr. Elbows.

The term is “used to indicate willingness to (aggressively) defend oneself or fight back. Frequently as a modifier,” the Oxford English Dictionary says.

Click to play video: '‘Elbows up’: Trudeau warns Canada of ‘existential’ threat from U.S. in final speech as PM'
‘Elbows up’: Trudeau warns Canada of ‘existential’ threat from U.S. in final speech as PM

What other Canadian phrases are included?

A term from another beloved Canadian sport has entered the dictionary. The term “cashspiel,” which comes from curling and means “a competition or tournament held for cash prizes,” was also included in Tuesday’s update to the dictionary.

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The term “point form,” which Oxford University Press describes as “chiefly Canadian,” has also been included. The term refers to “a format in which written information is presented in a list or series of concise statements.”

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The Cree term “kokum,” which means a grandmother or any elderly woman, was included in the dictionary Tuesday as well. It is also used as a familiar title or form of address.

Two other terms identified as “North American” were added as well. The term “grunt” refers to “a dessert consisting of stewed fruit with a biscuit or dough topping, typically cooked on a stovetop rather than baked in an oven.”

The term “kitty-corner,” which means “situated diagonally opposite someone or something,” was also added.

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