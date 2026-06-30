Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman injured, multiple shots fired during early morning Brampton home invasion

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police search for 2 suspects after armed home invasion in Brampton'
Police search for 2 suspects after armed home invasion in Brampton
WATCH: Peel Regional police said Tuesday they are searching for two suspects in an armed home invasion in Brampton. They say a woman suffered minor injuries following an altercation with the suspects.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman has been injured and police are searching for two suspects after gunshots were fired during a violent home invasion in Brampton, Ont.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance at a home in the area of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

“Investigators believe there may be at least two suspects who entered the residence, which triggered an altercation and a possible gun [being] fired,” Const. Moulika Sharma told reporters.

She said a woman was injured in the foot and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Brampton home invasion sends 1 woman to hospital'
Brampton home invasion sends 1 woman to hospital

It is not clear, however, if she was shot, according to police, who believe multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. Several people were home during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are currently in the area canvassing for witnesses and video footage, asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Investigators believe, as of right now, with what information we have so far, that this is a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety,” Sharma said.

She added it wasn’t clear if anything was stolen.

Police said two suspects are wanted, although descriptions and further details have still not been finalized.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices