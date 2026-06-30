Woman injured, multiple shots fired during early morning Brampton home invasion

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A woman has been injured and police are searching for two suspects after gunshots were fired during a violent home invasion in Brampton, Ont.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance at a home in the area of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

“Investigators believe there may be at least two suspects who entered the residence, which triggered an altercation and a possible gun [being] fired,” Const. Moulika Sharma told reporters.

She said a woman was injured in the foot and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

1:47 Brampton home invasion sends 1 woman to hospital

It is not clear, however, if she was shot, according to police, who believe multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. Several people were home during the incident.

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Police are currently in the area canvassing for witnesses and video footage, asking anyone with information to get in touch.

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“Investigators believe, as of right now, with what information we have so far, that this is a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety,” Sharma said.

She added it wasn’t clear if anything was stolen.

Police said two suspects are wanted, although descriptions and further details have still not been finalized.