Body of missing 13-year-old pulled from Cultus Lake after medical emergency

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The body of a missing 13-year-old has been found after they went under the water in Cultus Lake on Aug. 8.

Chilliwack RCMP said that on Aug. 10, just before 2 p.m., the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team found the girl’s body and the investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

The 13-year-old was reportedly floating on a paddleboard when she is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, Chilliwack RCMP said in a previous update.

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The youth was not wearing a life jacket and is believed to have entered the water as she fell off the paddleboard.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP said.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and we are deeply sorry for their loss.”

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Chilliwack RCMP said the public should take precautions around the water. Always wear a properly-fitted life jacket, ensure you have the necessary swimming skills before entering the water, and use the buddy system and never swim alone.