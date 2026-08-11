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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 11, 2026 at 5:04 pm

    well done parents

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Canada

Body of missing 13-year-old pulled from Cultus Lake after medical emergency

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Water safety warning after rise in drownings'
Health Matters: Water safety warning after rise in drownings
WATCH: Kimiko Hirakida with the Lifesaving Society of BC & Yukon speaks with Global News Morning about the importance of water safety following a spike in drowning deaths. – Jun 29, 2026
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The body of a missing 13-year-old has been found after they went under the water in Cultus Lake on Aug. 8.

Chilliwack RCMP said that on Aug. 10, just before 2 p.m., the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team found the girl’s body and the investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

The 13-year-old was reportedly floating on a paddleboard when she is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, Chilliwack RCMP said in a previous update.

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The youth was not wearing a life jacket and is believed to have entered the water as she fell off the paddleboard.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP said.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and we are deeply sorry for their loss.”

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Chilliwack RCMP said the public should take precautions around the water. Always wear a properly-fitted life jacket, ensure you have the necessary swimming skills before entering the water, and use the buddy system and never swim alone.

Click to play video: 'The City of Edmonton partners with Lifesaving Society Alberta, demonstrating the importance of water safety'
The City of Edmonton partners with Lifesaving Society Alberta, demonstrating the importance of water safety

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