Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash, according to U.S. reports

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident in Jupiter Island, Fla., according to U.S. media reports, including the Associated Press, Reuters, ABC News, NBC News and others.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to NBC News.

Story continues below advertisement

Further details about the cause of the reported accident and Woods’s condition have not been shared.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to hold a press conference at 5:oo pm local time, The Guardian reported.

Global News reached out to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but did not receive a response.

The golfer was previously injured in a 2021 crash in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California.

He was driving at twice the speed limit in a 45 mph (74 km/h) zone when he lost control of his SUV and struck a tree, flipping the car onto its side.

Woods seriously injured his right leg in that crash and underwent multiple surgeries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.