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U.S. News

Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash, according to U.S. reports

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 4:38 pm
1 min read
Tiger Woods of the Jupiter Links Golf Club plays his shot from the second tee the TGL finals golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. View image in full screen
Tiger Woods of the Jupiter Links Golf Club plays his shot from the second tee the TGL finals golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. AP Photo/Reinhold Matay
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Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident in Jupiter Island, Fla., according to U.S. media reports, including the Associated Press, Reuters, ABC News, NBC News and others.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to NBC News.

Click to play video: 'Tiger Woods returns to The Masters after car crash'
Tiger Woods returns to The Masters after car crash
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Further details about the cause of the reported accident and Woods’s condition have not been shared.

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Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to hold a press conference at 5:oo pm local time, The Guardian reported.

Global News reached out to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but did not receive a response.

The golfer was previously injured in a 2021 crash in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California.

He was driving at twice the speed limit in a 45 mph (74 km/h) zone when he lost control of his SUV and struck a tree, flipping the car onto its side.

Woods seriously injured his right leg in that crash and underwent multiple surgeries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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