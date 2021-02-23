Tiger Woods injured, extracted with ‘jaws of life’ after car crash, sheriff says

Send this page to someone via email

Tiger Woods has been injured after after a roll-over traffic collision, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says.

The LASD tweeted Woods was driving on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes when the car crashed, sustaining major damage.

They said Woods needed to be pulled from the scene with the “jaws of life” and transported to a local hospital.

Statement from Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support." — Kendall Baker (@TheKendallBaker) February 23, 2021

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest that Woods had suffered multiple leg injuries and was currently undergoing surgery.

