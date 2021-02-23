Menu

Entertainment

Tiger Woods injured, extracted with ‘jaws of life’ after car crash, sheriff says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video '‘I love you guys so much’: Tiger Woods chokes up while thanking family at Medal of Freedom ceremony' ‘I love you guys so much’: Tiger Woods chokes up while thanking family at Medal of Freedom ceremony
WATCH: 'I love you guys so much': Tiger Woods chokes up while thanking family at Medal of Freedom ceremony – May 6, 2019

Tiger Woods has been injured after after a roll-over traffic collision, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says.

The LASD tweeted Woods was driving on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes when the car crashed, sustaining major damage.

They said Woods needed to be pulled from the scene with the “jaws of life” and transported to a local hospital.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest that Woods had suffered multiple leg injuries and was currently undergoing surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he said in a statement.

More to come. 

Los AngelesPGATiger WoodsLA County SheriffsTiger Woods car accidentTiger Woods car crashTiger Woods injuredTiger Woods injured car crash LA
