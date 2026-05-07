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Rudy Giuliani out of ICU, continuing to recover in hospital with pneumonia

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 12:53 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition'
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized and in critical condition. No additional details were made available about Giuliani's condition or how long he has been hospitalized.
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Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU, his spokesperson confirmed days after the 81-year-old was hospitalized with pneumonia and put on a ventilator.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU and will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital,” his representative Ted Goodman wrote in an update on X on Tuesday night.

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“The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way,” the statement continued.

“Mayor Giuliani — the man who took down the Mafia, saved New York City, and ran toward the towers on September 11th — is the same fighter he’s always been, and he’s winning this fight,” the update concluded.

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Giuliani was hospitalized, where he was listed in stable but critical condition, Goodman initially reported Sunday.

He later shared that Giuliani was fighting pneumonia and said that restrictive airway disease, which he was diagnosed with as a result of his proximity to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York in 2001, had created complications for his current condition.

“The virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said in an X update on Monday, before adding that the disbarred lawyer had been taken off a ventilator and was breathing on his own.

Goodman had previously called the ex-mayor a “fighter” without specifying the illness he was suffering from.

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed Giuliani’s hospitalization in a Truth Social post Sunday night, calling his former lawyer “a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR,” before jabbing at “Radical Left Lunatics,” whom he accused of treating the former mayor “badly.”

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As Trump’s personal lawyer, Giuliani became a vocal proponent of allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

FILE: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the state at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. View image in full screen
FILE: Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, speaks at a Republican presidential nominee campaign rally in support of Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump and his backers lost dozens of lawsuits claiming fraud, as numerous recounts, reviews and audits of the election results turned up no signs of significant wrongdoing or error.

Two former Georgia election workers later won a US$148-million defamation judgment against Giuliani. As they sought to collect the judgment, the former federal prosecutor was found in contempt of court and faced a trial this winter over the ownership of some of his assets.

Giuliani was subsequently disbarred in New York in 2024 and in Washington, D.C., after findings showed he made false claims about the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

Decades prior, Giuliani’s eight-year tenure as mayor of New York City saw the country’s largest city through 9/11, during which time he became celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership following the terrorist attack that toppled the Twin Towers and killed almost 3,000 people.

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Giuliani was hospitalized last September after suffering a fractured vertebra and other injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire.

A native New Yorker, he was elected mayor in 1993 after serving as one of the nation’s highest-profile federal prosecutors, taking on mobsters and crooked Wall Street traders.

— With files from The Associated Press

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