Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 24 2021 6:01pm
01:53

Car crash leaves golf icon Tiger Woods with significant leg injuries

The future of sports icon Tiger Woods is being closely examined after a car crash in southern California that left him badly injured. Shallima Maharaj has more.

