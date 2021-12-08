Tiger Woods announces golf return at PNC Championship, will play with son

Tiger Woods will be returning to competitive golf.

The 45-year-old Woods wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he’s going to play at the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Tiger won’t be the only Woods on the course on the weekend of Dec. 18 to 19. The PGA tournament is designed for golfers and their families, and Tiger announced his son, Charlie will play alongside him.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud,” Woods wrote in a press release.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The 36-hole tournament will be Woods’ first since last year’s PNC Championship. It also won’t be the first time the two Woods will be on the course at the same time, as the duo finished tied for seventh in the same tournament in 2020.

The multiple time Masters’ champion has been sidelined for the past 10 months after being involved in a single-car accident on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles. The accident left Woods with significant injuries to his right leg which he has been rehabilitating for most of the year.

“I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship. We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” wrote Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament added.

The tournament features twenty golfers pairing up with a family member. The top-ranked female golfer, Nelly Korda, will also be competing at the event.