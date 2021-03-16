Tiger Woods returns home to continue recovery from serious car crash injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has returned home to continue recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a car crash last month, according to a statement on his social media.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery … I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” he said in a Twitter statement posted Tuesday.

Woods was hurt early on Feb. 23 when the SUV he was driving on a downhill stretch of road struck a raised median in a coastal Los Angeles suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times.

Woods sustained multiple injuries to his right leg that required surgery and several days of recovery in hospital.

Investigators have said there is no evidence that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

They have also said he will not face any charges as a result of the crash, yet the investigation is ongoing.

— With files from Reuters