Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Tiger Woods returns home to continue recovery from serious car crash injuries

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Car crash leaves golf icon Tiger Woods with significant leg injuries' Car crash leaves golf icon Tiger Woods with significant leg injuries
WATCH: Car crash leaves golf icon Tiger Woods with significant leg injuries – Feb 24, 2021

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has returned home to continue recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a car crash last month, according to a statement on his social media.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery … I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” he said in a Twitter statement posted Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Woods was hurt early on Feb. 23 when the SUV he was driving on a downhill stretch of road struck a raised median in a coastal Los Angeles suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times.

Trending Stories

Woods sustained multiple injuries to his right leg that required surgery and several days of recovery in hospital.

Read more: Tiger Woods moved to another L.A. hospital as he recovers from car crash injuries

Investigators have said there is no evidence that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

They have also said he will not face any charges as a result of the crash, yet the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

— With files from Reuters

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PGATiger WoodsTiger Woods golfTiger Woods car crashTiger Woods injuredTiger Woods car accidentTiger Woods injured car crash LATiger Woods leg injurieswill tiger woods play againtiger woods update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers