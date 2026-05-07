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As outdoor living season arrives, give your home’s exterior the glow-up it deserves with lighting that brings both style and function after sunset. The right outdoor lighting doesn’t just brighten pathways and patios—it transforms your backyard, deck, or balcony into a warm, inviting space you’ll actually want to spend time in.
Pro tip: layering different types of lighting (think string lights, pathway lights, and wall-mounted fixtures) instantly creates a more elevated look. Mixing soft ambient lighting with focused task lighting also helps define different outdoor zones—so your seating area, garden beds, and walkways all feel intentional and beautifully connected.
Shop standout outdoor lighting from trusted brands like Philips and Govee to upgrade your space this season.
These solar-powered outdoor lights feature a dark-sensing auto on/off function and three lighting modes, making them ideal for flexible illumination in gardens, patios, walkways, and yards. With bright, energy-efficient output and a 2-in-1 design, they can be used as either ground stakes or wall-mounted security and decorative lighting.
If added security is appealing, investing in a camera-equipped floodlight could give you the peace of mind you’ve been searching for. With 1080p HD video, motion-activated floodlights, real-time alerts, a built-in siren, and customizable motion zones, it provides reliable monitoring and strong protection for outdoor areas around homes or businesses.
These recessed LED deck lights are waterproof and designed to create a warm, starry lighting effect for gardens, stairs, patios, and walkways. They come as a 16-pack with easy plug-and-play installation and are built for flexible indoor or outdoor decorative landscape lighting with long lifespan and low power use.
Elevate any walkway with these ground lights. Designed to automatically charge during the day and provide up to 8–10 hours of nighttime illumination, they’re built with waterproof, durable materials and easy no-wiring installation.
Plug-in lights give just enough light to move around safely at night without turning on bright overhead lights. With auto on & off functionality, a built-in light sensor automatically turns the lights on in low-light conditions and off in bright environments for convenience and energy efficiency.
If you’re looking for classic backyard ambience, these outdoor string lights are 25 feet long with warm white G40 LED globe bulbs, designed to create a cozy and decorative atmosphere. They’re also waterproof, connectable, and energy-efficient.
The Philips Hue Calla is a high-quality pathway light that is weatherproof and designed for outdoor use along walkways, gardens, and driveways. It gives bright, customizable lighting with millions of colors and can be controlled through an app or voice for easy use and better outdoor visibility.
These smart strip lights are a lighting solution that can display multiple colours at the same time. They’re waterproof and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant, and even have a music sync feature that makes the lights react to sound (great for roofs, patios, and party spaces).
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