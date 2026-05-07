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As outdoor living season arrives, give your home’s exterior the glow-up it deserves with lighting that brings both style and function after sunset. The right outdoor lighting doesn’t just brighten pathways and patios—it transforms your backyard, deck, or balcony into a warm, inviting space you’ll actually want to spend time in.

Pro tip: layering different types of lighting (think string lights, pathway lights, and wall-mounted fixtures) instantly creates a more elevated look. Mixing soft ambient lighting with focused task lighting also helps define different outdoor zones—so your seating area, garden beds, and walkways all feel intentional and beautifully connected.

Shop standout outdoor lighting from trusted brands like Philips and Govee to upgrade your space this season.

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Best solar: LEREKAM 40 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights

Best with camera: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Best for stairs: LED Deck Light

Solar Ground Lights: Solar Ground Lights

Best plug-in lights: Plug-in Lights

Best string lights: Outdoor String Lights

Best pathway: Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Smart Pathway Light

Best strip lights: Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights

Best solar

LEREKAM 40 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights These solar-powered outdoor lights feature a dark-sensing auto on/off function and three lighting modes, making them ideal for flexible illumination in gardens, patios, walkways, and yards. With bright, energy-efficient output and a 2-in-1 design, they can be used as either ground stakes or wall-mounted security and decorative lighting. $85.48 on Amazon

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Best with camera

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus If added security is appealing, investing in a camera-equipped floodlight could give you the peace of mind you’ve been searching for. With 1080p HD video, motion-activated floodlights, real-time alerts, a built-in siren, and customizable motion zones, it provides reliable monitoring and strong protection for outdoor areas around homes or businesses. $154.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Best for stairs

LED Deck Light These recessed LED deck lights are waterproof and designed to create a warm, starry lighting effect for gardens, stairs, patios, and walkways. They come as a 16-pack with easy plug-and-play installation and are built for flexible indoor or outdoor decorative landscape lighting with long lifespan and low power use. $80.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Best ground lights

Solar Ground Lights Elevate any walkway with these ground lights. Designed to automatically charge during the day and provide up to 8–10 hours of nighttime illumination, they’re built with waterproof, durable materials and easy no-wiring installation. $32.49 on Amazon (was $35.99)

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Best plug-in lights

Plug-in Lights Plug-in lights give just enough light to move around safely at night without turning on bright overhead lights. With auto on & off functionality, a built-in light sensor automatically turns the lights on in low-light conditions and off in bright environments for convenience and energy efficiency. $29.99 on Amazon

Best string lights

Outdoor String Lights If you’re looking for classic backyard ambience, these outdoor string lights are 25 feet long with warm white G40 LED globe bulbs, designed to create a cozy and decorative atmosphere. They’re also waterproof, connectable, and energy-efficient. $28.99 on Amazon

Best pathway

Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Smart Pathway Light The Philips Hue Calla is a high-quality pathway light that is weatherproof and designed for outdoor use along walkways, gardens, and driveways. It gives bright, customizable lighting with millions of colors and can be controlled through an app or voice for easy use and better outdoor visibility. $94.88 on Amazon (was $100.02)

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Best strip lights

Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights These smart strip lights are a lighting solution that can display multiple colours at the same time. They’re waterproof and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant, and even have a music sync feature that makes the lights react to sound (great for roofs, patios, and party spaces). $179.99 on Amazon

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