SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Best outdoor lighting solutions to brighten your home and garden

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted May 7, 2026 8:30 am
1 min read
Shop standout outdoor lighting from trusted brands like Philips and Govee to upgrade your space this season. View image in full screen
Shop standout outdoor lighting from trusted brands like Philips and Govee to upgrade your space this season.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As outdoor living season arrives, give your home’s exterior the glow-up it deserves with lighting that brings both style and function after sunset. The right outdoor lighting doesn’t just brighten pathways and patios—it transforms your backyard, deck, or balcony into a warm, inviting space you’ll actually want to spend time in.

Pro tip: layering different types of lighting (think string lights, pathway lights, and wall-mounted fixtures) instantly creates a more elevated look. Mixing soft ambient lighting with focused task lighting also helps define different outdoor zones—so your seating area, garden beds, and walkways all feel intentional and beautifully connected.

Shop standout outdoor lighting from trusted brands like Philips and Govee to upgrade your space this season.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Best solar: LEREKAM 40 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights

Best with camera: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Best for stairs: LED Deck Light

Solar Ground Lights: Solar Ground Lights

Best plug-in lights: Plug-in Lights

Best string lights: Outdoor String Lights

Best pathway: Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Smart Pathway Light

Best strip lights: Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights

 

Best solar

LEREKAM 40 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights
These solar-powered outdoor lights feature a dark-sensing auto on/off function and three lighting modes, making them ideal for flexible illumination in gardens, patios, walkways, and yards. With bright, energy-efficient output and a 2-in-1 design, they can be used as either ground stakes or wall-mounted security and decorative lighting.
$85.48 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Best with camera

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
If added security is appealing, investing in a camera-equipped floodlight could give you the peace of mind you’ve been searching for. With 1080p HD video, motion-activated floodlights, real-time alerts, a built-in siren, and customizable motion zones, it provides reliable monitoring and strong protection for outdoor areas around homes or businesses.
$154.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

 

Best for stairs

LED Deck Light
These recessed LED deck lights are waterproof and designed to create a warm, starry lighting effect for gardens, stairs, patios, and walkways. They come as a 16-pack with easy plug-and-play installation and are built for flexible indoor or outdoor decorative landscape lighting with long lifespan and low power use.
$80.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

 

Best ground lights

Solar Ground Lights
Elevate any walkway with these ground lights. Designed to automatically charge during the day and provide up to 8–10 hours of nighttime illumination, they’re built with waterproof, durable materials and easy no-wiring installation.
$32.49 on Amazon (was $35.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best plug-in lights

Plug-in Lights
Plug-in lights give just enough light to move around safely at night without turning on bright overhead lights. With auto on & off functionality, a built-in light sensor automatically turns the lights on in low-light conditions and off in bright environments for convenience and energy efficiency.
$29.99 on Amazon

Best string lights

Outdoor String Lights
If you’re looking for classic backyard ambience, these outdoor string lights are 25 feet long with warm white G40 LED globe bulbs, designed to create a cozy and decorative atmosphere. They’re also waterproof, connectable, and energy-efficient.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

Best pathway

Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Smart Pathway Light
The Philips Hue Calla is a high-quality pathway light that is weatherproof and designed for outdoor use along walkways, gardens, and driveways. It gives bright, customizable lighting with millions of colors and can be controlled through an app or voice for easy use and better outdoor visibility.
$94.88 on Amazon (was $100.02)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best strip lights

Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights
These smart strip lights are a lighting solution that can display multiple colours at the same time. They’re waterproof and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant, and even have a music sync feature that makes the lights react to sound (great for roofs, patios, and party spaces).
$179.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Outdoor Patio Storage Bags – $50.79

Veradek Umbrella Side Table – $149.99

Patio Cantilever Umbrella Cover for 9-13 Ft Umbrellas – $49.99

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices