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Outdoor living takes centre stage in summer—and a great dining set is what brings it all together. Whether it’s a small balcony or a full patio, choose a high quality setup that fits your space and seating needs. It’s where everything happens, from quick lunches to long evenings outside. Shop sooner rather than later—this is peak season, and the best styles from Article, Wayfair, Cozey and more tend to sell out fast.

Tips for choosing your ideal dining set

Factor What to Consider Best Choices Quick Tip Size Space + number of people 2–4 (small), 4–6 (standard), 6–10+ (large) Leave ~3 ft around table for movement Material Durability vs maintenance Teak (premium), Aluminum (low care), HDPE (all-weather), Wicker (stylish) Aluminum/HDPE = easiest upkeep Weather Resistance Climate exposure (rain, sun, humidity) Rust-proof frames, UV-resistant fabric, quick-dry cushions Covers extend lifespan Style Match your outdoor aesthetic Modern, Rustic, Coastal, Mixed materials Pick neutral base, add color with cushions

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Best value

7 Pieces Outdoor Dining Set If you love a backyard gathering, you’ll want to pick up a sturdy dining set that’s comfy and built to last. An affordable price that blends into any existing outdoor decor? Yes please! This set is made from breathable mesh to combat hot weather and the chairs stack up nicely for easy storage. $679.99 on Amazon

Best durability

Better Homes & Gardens Prado 7-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Cushions Built for all-season use, the Better Homes & Gardens Prado 7-piece outdoor dining set is designed to handle changing weather while keeping its style intact. It features rust-resistant steel frames, a faux wood finish, and a sleek concrete-look tabletop that’s made for durability and everyday outdoor living. Plush, UV- and fade-resistant cushions add lasting comfort without sacrificing resilience. $1,098.00 at Walmart

Best for big families (seats eight)

Tangkula 9 Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Set Hosting a bigger crowd? This 9-piece set from Tangkula makes it easy to entertain. Eight armchairs feature an elegant all-weather wicker (PE rattan) design with plush, washable cushions for lasting comfort, while the spacious acacia wood table adds natural durability and warmth. A built-in umbrella hole lets you add shade for sunny days—perfect for everything from casual brunches to full-on summer gatherings. $949.99 on Amazon

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Best modern dining set

Mistral Dining Table Set A modern set from Cozey is guaranteed to be focal point of all your backyard celebrations and family nights. This 7 piece set comes in a variety of UV & weather-resistant aluminum frame shades and has removable cushions so you can customize your patio set to suit your unique summer vibe. 2,525 at Cozey

Best for al fresco dining

The Robbi Dining Chair x Dining Table Bundle Designed for relaxed outdoor living, this set pairs airy, all-weather wicker seating with solid, heirloom-quality teak craftsmanship. As the seasons pass, the Teaka table naturally develops a silvery-gray patina, making it ideal for light and breezy al fresco dining. $4306 at Article

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Best for costal dining

Create a laid-back, coastal vibe in your outdoor space with this inviting patio dining set, featuring warm acacia wood, rope-wrapped chairs, and comfy, water-repellent cushions. It’s perfect for everything from casual dinners to weekend get-togethers. $1,440.00 at Wayfair (was $1,840.00)

Best oval style

Fleur 6 - Person Wood Patio Dining Set with Round Table A standout pick for oval outdoor dining setups, the Birch Lane Fleur 6-Person Wood Patio Dining Set brings together timeless design and everyday functionality. Its solid eucalyptus wood construction, round table with lazy Susan, and stackable all-weather wicker chairs make it ultra practical for outdoor entertaining. $3,259.90 at Wayfair

Best bar style

5-Piece Outdoor Bar Set This outdoor bar set offers a sleek, modern look with a sturdy acacia wood tabletop, making it a stylish addition to any space—whether by the pool, on the patio, balcony, garden, or backyard—perfect for enjoying great meals and even better company. $459.99 on Amazon

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Best for small patios or balconies

Rattan Patio Furniture Set For those who need a compact option – this little dining set looks great on any small balcony and gives you the function you need. It features comfortable cushioned seating, a durable metal and hand-woven rattan design, and a tempered glass table that’s perfect for low-maintenance gatherings. $202.99 on Amazon

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