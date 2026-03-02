SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Blood moon’ visible across Canada overnight, early morning: NASA

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 10:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blood Moon: Stargazers across the Americas treated to rare total lunar eclipse'
Blood Moon: Stargazers across the Americas treated to rare total lunar eclipse
WATCH: Blood moon — Stargazers across the Americas treated to rare total lunar eclipse – Mar 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians across the country are in for a celestial treat starting overnight.

NASA says a total lunar eclipse will redden the moon Tuesday and will be visible across the country.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon. When that happens, a gigantic shadow is cast across the lunar surface, turning it into a “blood moon” due to its deep reddish-orange colour, NASA said in a post on its website.

The alignment can only occur during a full moon phase.

The show will unfold over several hours, with totality lasting about an hour.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Compared with a solar eclipse, “the lunar eclipse is a little more of a relaxed pace,” Catherine Miller with Middlebury College’s Mittelman Observatory told The Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stargazers gather worldwide in hopes to see rare blood moon'
Stargazers gather worldwide in hopes to see rare blood moon
Trending Now

For those in the path, there’s no need for any special equipment to observe — just a clear, cloudless view of the sky.

NASA says the eclipse’s penumbral phase begins at 3:44 a.m. eastern (12:44 a.m. Pacific). Totality begins at 6:04 a.m. eastern (3:04 a.m. Pacific) and will last for an hour. The eclipse will dissipate by 9:23 a.m. eastern (6:23 a.m. Pacific).

A partial lunar eclipse is also set for August, and will be visible across the Americas, Europe, Africa and west Asia. Solar and lunar eclipses happen between four and seven times a year, NASA states.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur in late 2028.

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices