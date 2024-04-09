SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal school is making sure solar eclipse glasses get new lives

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 4:37 pm
2 min read
Grade three students from Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's school in Montreal on April 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Grade three students from Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's school in Montreal on April 9, 2024. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Grade 3 students from Miss Edgar’s & Miss Cramp’s School in Westmount are still buzzing from Monday’s astronomical event.

“It was awesome,” said Laurie Cheng, a Grade 3 student. “It became really cold, really dark but it was like midday.”

The girls were still in awe that they were able to witness the phenomenon.

“I was thinking how many people can do this,” said Dylan Burstein. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

More than 250 students, staff and families gathered on school grounds Monday to take in the total solar eclipse together.

The Grade 3 students were in charge of organizing the viewing party, something that they had been planning for months.

“The girls worked together to organize everything, from the setup of the event — what they wanted as booths at the event — they had game stations that they created. And all of that so that we can watch the eclipse together as a school,” said Caroline de Marchie, the school’s junior entrepreneurial lead.

Story continues below advertisement

But the learning didn’t stop after the event.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

De Marchie wanted to make sure the girls knew what to do with those eclipse glasses after everyone was done with them.

“We all asked people to donate their glasses to the next place that’s having a solar eclipse,” said Grade 3 student, Emma Shadeed.

Some people dropped off their glasses after the event, and this week, the school will send out a notice, asking people to bring back their glasses to the school if they would like to donate them.

Trending Now

They will then send them to an organization that will redirect them to areas that will experience the next celestial event.

“It was such an amazing experience, we wanted to make sure that someone else could enjoy it as well,” said de Marchie.

And if you can’t donate your glasses, experts say you can also recycle them — just make sure to to take out the lenses first.

Or you can keep them for yourselves as a keepsake, in case you plan on catching more eclipses in the future.

Click to play video: 'Eric Sorensen’s total solar eclipse expedition'
Eric Sorensen’s total solar eclipse expedition
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices