Canada

A bunch of people dressed up as the sun in Niagara Falls and broke a Guinness record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Total solar eclipse mesmerizes millions in Canada'
Total solar eclipse mesmerizes millions in Canada
If you’re wondering whether there is a Guinness World Record for “largest gathering of people dressed as the sun”, the answer is, yes, and it now belongs to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The same day as a solar eclipse crossed through Niagara Falls, the city says 309 people clad in red ponchos with yellow suns hanging over their chests gathered on a boat against the backdrop of the iconic falls and in the presence of an official adjudicator to set the new mark.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records confirmed the city as the new record-holder.

Eclipse watchers dressed up as the sun are shown in this Monday, April 8, 2024 handout photo. View image in full screen
Eclipse watchers dressed up as the sun are shown in this Monday, April 8, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Niagara Falls, Nick Mirka
Trending Now

In a news release, the city says it took the title from Beijing-headquartered China Life Insurance Company Limited, which achieved the record with 287 participants in 2020.

Niagara is no stranger to Guinness World Records.

The “fastest marathon flipping a pancake” belongs to a U.S. man who crossed the Casino Niagara International Marathon finish line in Canada, and a waterpark there holds the record for “most people howling simultaneously”.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

