A bunch of people dressed up as the sun in Niagara Falls and broke a Guinness record

If you’re wondering whether there is a Guinness World Record for “largest gathering of people dressed as the sun”, the answer is, yes, and it now belongs to Niagara Falls, Ont.

The same day as a solar eclipse crossed through Niagara Falls, the city says 309 people clad in red ponchos with yellow suns hanging over their chests gathered on a boat against the backdrop of the iconic falls and in the presence of an official adjudicator to set the new mark.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records confirmed the city as the new record-holder.

View image in full screen Eclipse watchers dressed up as the sun are shown in this Monday, April 8, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Niagara Falls, Nick Mirka

In a news release, the city says it took the title from Beijing-headquartered China Life Insurance Company Limited, which achieved the record with 287 participants in 2020.

Niagara is no stranger to Guinness World Records.

The “fastest marathon flipping a pancake” belongs to a U.S. man who crossed the Casino Niagara International Marathon finish line in Canada, and a waterpark there holds the record for “most people howling simultaneously”.