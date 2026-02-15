OPP investigate fatal collision that killed man on Highway 407

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 407 near Markham.

Police say officers were notified of a collision on Saturday afternoon involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say an initial investigation revealed that the passenger vehicle had broken down in a live lane on the highway and was later hit by a fuel tanker truck.

A 37-year-old man from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP.