1 dead, 6 in serious condition after charter bus rollover near Alberta town

Alberta RCMP say one person is dead and more than a dozen are injured after a charter bus hit the median east of Grande Prairie.

According to police, at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the collision approximately one kilometre west of the hamlet of Debolt.

Police said an initial investigation found the bus hit the median and rolled over once, landing on its wheels.

A total of 37 people were on board the bus, including adults and children. RCMP confirmed in a news release that a 50-year-old woman from Grande Prairie died as a result of the collision.

Firefighters and multiple paramedics were dispatched; they assessed six passengers who were in serious condition and sent to hospital via ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time.

A bus was brought in to transport 16 other patients to hospital who were said to have minor injuries. They were released after being checked.

The remaining passengers who were not injured were transported to the Debolt fire hall.

RCMP collision reconstructionists attended the scene. While the crash is still under investigation, road conditions are believed to be a factor.

Local victim services, alongside the RCMP’s victim and family liaison officers, have been engaged. People impacted by the incident are asked to contact their local RCMP; resources will be provided.