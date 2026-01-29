Calgary police investigate fatal crash on Barlow Trail

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating an early morning crash on Barlow Trail that left one person dead.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of Barlow Trail and 7 Avenue Northeast around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A dark-coloured sedan had hit a traffic light pole in the middle of the road and debris was spread across all four lanes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers shut down Barlow Trail in both directions from 4 Avenue to 16 Avenue Northeast as part of the investigation.