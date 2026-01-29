Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary police investigate fatal crash on Barlow Trail

By Michael King Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 8:08 am
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service patrol vehicle blocks off an intersection as part of a traffic investigation View image in full screen
One person is dead after a crash on Barlow Trail near 7 Avenue Northeast. Police shut down Barlow Trail in both directions from 4 Avenue to 16 Avenue as part of the investigation. Michael King / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating an early morning crash on Barlow Trail that left one person dead.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of Barlow Trail and 7 Avenue Northeast around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A dark-coloured sedan had hit a traffic light pole in the middle of the road and debris was spread across all four lanes.

Trending Now

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers shut down Barlow Trail in both directions from 4 Avenue to 16 Avenue Northeast as part of the investigation.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices