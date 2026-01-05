Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal crashes in Alberta spike above 10-year average in December: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 3:14 pm
1 min read
This multiple car pileup happened on the QEII highway between Calgary and Airdrie. It was just one of many crashes that forced the RCMP to shut down the highway between Calgary and Red Deer on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. View image in full screen
This multiple-car pileup happened on the QEII highway between Calgary and Airdrie, Alta. It was just one of many crashes that forced the RCMP to shut down the highway between Calgary and Red Deer on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. Supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP are urging Alberta drivers to be extra careful behind the wheel on wintery roads after a sharp increase in fatal collisions during December and early January.

Winter weather and the recent snowfalls may have contributed to a significant portion of these crashes, Mounties said.

On Monday, police said their preliminary data shows 20 fatal collisions occurred across K Division (all of Alberta) in December 2025 — above the 10-year average of 16.7.

RCMP said injury collisions also appear to be up and the trend has continued into the new year.

Four fatal collisions in Alberta, resulting in four deaths, were reported in the first four days of January.

Weather is believed to be a factor in three of the crashes this month, though RCMP said the investigations remain ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fatal crashes on the rise in Edmonton with 30 deaths so far in 2025'
Fatal crashes on the rise in Edmonton with 30 deaths so far in 2025

The most recent fatal crash on rural Alberta roads claimed the life of a Ponoka County resident over the weekend.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP south of Edmonton responded to that crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

The head-on collision happened on Highway 53, about six kilometres west of the QEII near Range Road 270.

Police said emergency responders arrived to find that the driver of one of the vehicles, a Toyota Echo, had died on scene. They were a 59-year-old person who lived in Ponoka County.

Trending Now

The driver of the other vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s been a snowy few weeks across much of central Alberta, punctuated by periods of freezing rain and drizzle, which has led to treacherous conditions both in the Edmonton region and the surrounding rural roads.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, allow extra time for travel and adjust driving habits to winter conditions.

Waiting for better road conditions is always an option as well, RCMP pointed out.

Click to play video: 'Sturgeon County drivers want more safety measures on ‘dangerous’ highway'
Sturgeon County drivers want more safety measures on ‘dangerous’ highway
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices