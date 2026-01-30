Menu

Traffic

Calgary man in life-threatening condition after crash involving motorized scooter

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 9:42 pm
1 min read
Calgary police said an elderly man was taken to hospital, where he is in life threatening condition after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Calgary police said an elderly man was taken to hospital, where he is in life threatening condition after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Wednesday. Global News
Calgary police said an elderly male was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision between a vehicle and a motorized scooter that the man was riding.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the community of Upper Mount Royal, located in southwest Calgary.

Police shut down both northbound and southbound 14 Street, between 21 and 23 Avenue. S.W. along with both eastbound and westbound Colborne Crescent S.W., between 13 and 14 streets S.W.

The Calgary Police accident reconstruction team has been called in to investigate after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter in the community of Upper Mount Royal on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to investigate after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter in the community of Upper Mount Royal on Wednesday afternoon. Global News

Police initially said the man was taken to hospital with “potentially serious injuries,” but about three hours later changed his condition to “life-threatening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators with the Calgary police Collision Reconstruction Unit have been called in to investigate.

