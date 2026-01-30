Calgary man in life-threatening condition after crash involving motorized scooter

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said an elderly male was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision between a vehicle and a motorized scooter that the man was riding.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the community of Upper Mount Royal, located in southwest Calgary.

Police shut down both northbound and southbound 14 Street, between 21 and 23 Avenue. S.W. along with both eastbound and westbound Colborne Crescent S.W., between 13 and 14 streets S.W.

View image in full screen The Calgary Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to investigate after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter in the community of Upper Mount Royal on Wednesday afternoon. Global News

Police initially said the man was taken to hospital with “potentially serious injuries,” but about three hours later changed his condition to “life-threatening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators with the Calgary police Collision Reconstruction Unit have been called in to investigate.