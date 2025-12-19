Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Thursday evening near the Peter Lougheed hospital in Calgary.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32 Street and 26 Avenue northeast.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The area was taped off by investigators and traffic was rerouted for several hours.

View image in full screen A fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Peter Lougheed hospital on Thursday was the second deadly crash on Calgary roads in just two days. Global News

The death is the second traffic fatality in Calgary in just two days.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was killed when the GMC pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 26 Street southeast.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Police say excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor in that crash.