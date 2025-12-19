Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 12:59 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigate the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on Thursday evening near the Lougheed Hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on Thursday evening near Peter Lougheed hospital. Global News
One person is dead after a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Thursday evening near the Peter Lougheed hospital in Calgary.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32 Street and 26 Avenue northeast.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The area was taped off by investigators and traffic was rerouted for several hours.

It has been a deadly two days on Calgary roads. A fatal crash involving a pedestrian near the Lougheed hospital on Thursday was the second fatal crash in just two days. View image in full screen
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Peter Lougheed hospital on Thursday was the second deadly crash on Calgary roads in just two days. Global News

The death is the second traffic fatality in Calgary in just two days.

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was killed when the GMC pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 26 Street southeast.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Police say excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor in that crash.

Spike in Calgary pedestrians killed in traffic incidents prompts calls for action
