Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary

One person is dead after a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Thursday evening near the Peter Lougheed hospital in Calgary.
The crash happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32 Street and 26 Avenue northeast.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
The area was taped off by investigators and traffic was rerouted for several hours.
The death is the second traffic fatality in Calgary in just two days.
On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was killed when the GMC pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 26 Street southeast.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
Police say excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor in that crash.
