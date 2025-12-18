1 person killed as police respond to hundreds of crashes on Calgary roads

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said they were called out to more than 200 crashes on city roads Wednesday evening, a result of the treacherous road conditions caused by the snow and blowing snow that hammered southern Alberta.

Police confirmed one person was killed when a semi truck collided with an SUV at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 26th Street southeast around 8:30 p.m.

The SUV appeared to come to a stop, partially wedged underneath the trailer of the semi.

Police said a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they later died.

That crash was one of at least 28 injury crashes that police responded to on Wednesday, along with 31 hit and runs.

Roads in the area were shut down for several hours and motorists were asked to find alternate routes.

So far this year, police say there have been 37 fatal crashes on Calgary roads, with 15 of them involving drivers travelling at unsafe speeds.