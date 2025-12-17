Nasty winter storm blasts Prairie provinces with heavy snow, fierce winds

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across the Prairies, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Environment Canada said parts of northwestern Alberta saw the worst of the snow Wednesday morning, with bands stretching from Grande Prairie east toward Edmonton before gradually easing later in the day and moving east.

In some areas, snowfall totals could reach as much as 30 centimetres.

Wind gusts in cities such as Regina and Saskatoon could reach up to 110 kilometres an hour, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Southern Manitoba is bracing for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow as an Alberta Clipper system moves in this evening. Freezing rain is also possible, along with wind gusts approaching 90 kilometres an hour.

In southern Saskatchewan, the worsening forecast has already led to cancellations.

Story continues below advertisement

The Regina Public School Board announced Wednesday afternoon that all after-school programs, extracurricular activities and field trips have been cancelled due to anticipated storm conditions.

All Regina public schools will be closed for the evening following the end of the school day. Community events scheduled in school buildings may still proceed at the discretion of organizers.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The board says student transportation and school operations are expected to return to normal Thursday morning, and families will be notified directly if there are any changes.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and blizzard warnings for the Regina area through Wednesday evening and overnight.

Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue into the evening before tapering off overnight, with an additional five centimetres possible with wind chills feeling like –33 degrees.

City officials are busy preparing for the storm, as this earlier-than-usual cold front hits the region.

Daryl Massier, Manager of Roadways and Seasonal Operations at the City of Regina, said “it’s a lot more ice control than it would be on a regular middle-of-December day when we’d normally just be getting snow. So, it’s just more of a shift to trying to cope with the conditions”

Massier added that the snow machines will operate 24-hours a day and “once it deteriorates enough and the snow starts to fall, we’ll go into what we call storm mode.”

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel as conditions deteriorate.

Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of the Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization, says conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly.

“Right now it’s just starting, but by the end of the workday we’re going to see a lot more snow,” she said. “Ideally, we are asking people to stay home tonight just to be safe. Check the highway hotlines and only go out if it’s urgent.”

She emphasized the importance of community preparedness, noting that residents should avoid highway travel if possible.

“The big thing is we’re really good at checking in on our neighbours and working together as a community,” Goulden-McLeod said.

“Please don’t head out onto the highways tonight. Make sure your car is gassed up, your phone is charged, and you have warm clothes on.”

She added that visibility could become dangerously low as the storm intensifies.

“We will see blizzard-like conditions that will bring visibility to near zero at some points,” she said, adding that emergency crews are prepared. “Everyone is ready to go.”

Meanwhile, northern parts of all three provinces can expect bitter wind chills near -45 C through until Thursday.