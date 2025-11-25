Calgary family wants intersection changes after sisters seriously injured in collision

Send this page to someone via email

The family of two sisters hopes to see changes made at a northwest Calgary intersection after a collision left the two seriously injured last week in the Dalhousie neighbourhood.

Older sister Alejandra, 18, was walking her 10-year-old sister Camilla to school on the morning of Nov. 20 when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing at the intersection of Dalhousie Drive and Dalgleish Road N.W.

“I received the call that there had been an accident it was just down the street,” says their grandmother Deborah Graham.

“A family member drove by seeing ambulances, the oldest daughter hadn’t returned yet and it was clarified that it was the two girls that were hit.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The family says the sisters suffered numerous broken bones and fractures and have undergone surgery. Both are now recovering in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the crash, the family is looking into how they can get the city to make the intersection safer for pedestrians.

“I would like to see a set of lights put in there, where they have to stop, red light,” says Graham.

The city tells Global News that it “regrets that this incident near Dalhousie Drive and Dalgleish Road N.W. took place and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

“We appreciate the family’s concerns and will review this location to see if any safety improvements are necessary.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We appreciate the family's concerns and will review this location to see if any safety improvements are necessary."

Recently elected city councillor DJ Kelly says he’s waiting to see the police report from the crash to understand exactly what happened.

“Once I have that, then we can take a look at what we can do to make investments at city hall in order to improve intersections like this in order to lessen the likeliness of anything tragic like this happening in the future,” says Kelly.

There’s no word on whether any charges will be laid, however Calgary Police stats show there have been nearly 450 pedestrian collisions so far this year.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family focus on the sister’s during this difficult time.

The family says they are expected to make a full recovery.