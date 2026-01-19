Mickey Rourke vows ‘severe repercussions’ for GoFundMe ‘scam’

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Mickey Rourke has spoken out again about a GoFundMe page that was allegedly created to help him avoid eviction.

Earlier this month, Rourke said, “Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that’s not me, OK?”

Rourke has now commented on the crowdfunding in a series of posts on Instagram.

He said his longtime friend, martial artist Bill “Superfoot” Wallace, had reached out to him “to offer me a place to stay with him in Florida when he herd [sic] fake scam I needed money.”

“Vicious cruel godamm lie to hustle money using my f–kin name so motherf–kin enbarassing [sic]. There will b severe repercussions to individual who did this very bad thing to me and anyone who knows me knows payback k will be goddamm severe,” Rourke wrote. “But friends like kegendery [sic] undefeated super football Wallace. Went out of his way to make sure I was ok.”

Rourke said he also wanted to thank UFC CEO and president Dana White “who called me and texted me twice.”

“Thank u very much Danna [sic] Yer good people love ya brother,” he wrote.

In another post, Rourke said he was “sooo upset & embarrassed about ‘SCAM’ to raise money for me.”

“Which was as I’ve stated a cruel enbarrasment [sic] over 100 thousand $$ was raised by concerned strangers and others,” he wrote. “My attourney [sic] is doing everything in his power to make sure anyone who gave there [sic] hard earned money$$$ is quickly returned.”

Rourke alleged that over US$90,000 still needs to be “refunded to concerned” people who donated to the GoFundMe.

“Please people get yer money the person who pulled this crap shouldn’t get one f–ken dollars. All I am concerned with at this moment is the health & well being of my friend. Actor Eric Dane. Please shoot Eric sone [sic] ‘strong prayers’ please,” Rourke concluded his post.

Rourke also spoke to TMZ over the weekend and said the GoFundMe was “all a scam.”

“That whole thing about the money was something that somebody who worked for me did to try and keep money for herself,” Rourke alleged. “I would never ask strangers or fans for goddamn charity.”

Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, told the outlet, “This is simply not true. The money was meant for Mickey and since he refuses to accept help funds have been sent back to his fans & supporters. I’m busy negotiating 3 contracts for him and in constant communication with him. So obviously nothing has changed except him impulsively saying things that are not factual.”

The GoFundMe page, which was organized by Liya-Joelle Jones, the assistant to Rourke’s manager, raised more than its goal of US$100,000.

The donation page description claimed that “Mickey Rourke is an icon—but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one. It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs.”

It also stated that the goal of the fundraiser was to “give Mickey stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time — so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet.”

The GoFundMe page claimed that it was launched with the Oscar-nominated actor’s “full permission,” and asked fans to “help Mickey Rourke stay in his home.”

But that’s not the case, according to Rourke, who said he planned to speak with his lawyers.

“This thing is very embarrassing. And if you’ve given any money — don’t give any money and if you gave money, get it back, whether you gave cash or cheque or whoever you sent it to,” Rourke said in a video posted to Instagram. “I’m going to talk to my lawyer whenever. I hate talking to him. I’ve had him forever and I love him. But I’m going to talk to Bill and get to the bottom of this.”

Rourke said there’s only one person he can think of “that would do such a thing,” but didn’t identify them.

Rourke’s manager Hines previously told Deadline that her team created the page in “an act of desperation” after Rourke was served with an eviction notice.

“We’re trying to do the best that we can,” Hines said. “My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home.”

Hines said the GoFundMe “was not done with any mal intent.”

“The money has not gone anywhere. If Mickey decides he does not want it, the money will be returned to his fans,” she added.