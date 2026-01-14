Overpass strike in Surrey causing delays on Highway 1 eastbound

An overpass strike is causing delays on Highway 1 eastbound in Surrey on Wednesday morning.
B.C. Highway Patrol says a commercial truck hit the 192 overpass and it has been visibly damaged.
Witnesses said that a commercial truck hit the overpass while towing an excavator on a flat deck trailer.
Police are currently on the scene, working with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to ensure the roadway is safe.
“Police are working with CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) to investigate how this happened and ensure appropriate enforcement,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.
“The eastbound right lane was immediately shut down due to the collision, and motorists should expect delays in the area.”
