Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Overpass strike in Surrey causing delays on Highway 1 eastbound

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Traffic is affected along Highway 1 eastbound due to an overpass strike in Surrey. View image in full screen
Traffic is affected along Highway 1 eastbound due to an overpass strike in Surrey. Mike Timbrell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An overpass strike is causing delays on Highway 1 eastbound in Surrey on Wednesday morning.

B.C. Highway Patrol says a commercial truck hit the 192 overpass and it has been visibly damaged.

Witnesses said that a commercial truck hit the overpass while towing an excavator on a flat deck trailer.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police are currently on the scene, working with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to ensure the roadway is safe.

Trending Now

“Police are working with CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) to investigate how this happened and ensure appropriate enforcement,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“The eastbound right lane was immediately shut down due to the collision, and motorists should expect delays in the area.”

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices