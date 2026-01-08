Crews quickly extinguish fire at Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a structure fire at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called at around 12:45 p.m. to the building at the intersection of Brunswick and Duke streets.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Halifax Fire District Chief Brad Connors said calls reported flames, and that firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke over the mezzanine.

Construction is currently taking place in that area and scaffolding could be seen.

“We got inside the structure and we extinguished the fire that had gotten into the walls,” he said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but were checking for extensions before leaving the scene. Traffic was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

There were no reported injuries.