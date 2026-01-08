Menu

Fire

Crews quickly extinguish fire at Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 1:11 pm
1 min read
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a structure fire at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax on Jan 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a structure fire at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax on Jan. 8, 2026. Neil Benedict/Global News
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a structure fire at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called at around 12:45 p.m. to the building at the intersection of Brunswick and Duke streets.

Halifax Fire District Chief Brad Connors said calls reported flames, and that firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke over the mezzanine.

Construction is currently taking place in that area and scaffolding could be seen.

“We got inside the structure and we extinguished the fire that had gotten into the walls,” he said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but were checking for extensions before leaving the scene. Traffic was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

There were no reported injuries.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

