Calgary police seek to identify potential arson suspect

Calgary police released pictures of a potential suspect in an ongoing investigation after a Calgary restaurant, Salt and Brick, was set ablaze early Wednesday morning.

View image in full screen Calgary police are asking anyone who can help identify this man to contact them. Calgary Police Service

Security footage from around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning shows the suspect walking west down the alley behind Salt and Brick between 1st and 2nd street southwest, carrying a stick that was already ignited.

View image in full screen A second image shows the suspect holding a stick that is on fire. Calgary Police Service

The man is described as being thin, average height, wearing a dark green toque, jeans, a black jacket with a grey sweater underneath and a red bandana tied around his neck.

He was also carrying a black Speedo-branded backpack with ‘Calgary Patriots’ embroidered on it, as well as a grey carry-on sized piece of luggage.

View image in full screen The suspect has a Speedo branded backpack with Calgary Patriots embroidered on the back. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.