Calgary police seek to identify potential arson suspect

Calgary police released pictures of a potential suspect in an ongoing investigation after a Calgary restaurant, Salt and Brick, was set ablaze early Wednesday morning.
Security footage from around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning shows the suspect walking west down the alley behind Salt and Brick between 1st and 2nd street southwest, carrying a stick that was already ignited.
The man is described as being thin, average height, wearing a dark green toque, jeans, a black jacket with a grey sweater underneath and a red bandana tied around his neck.
He was also carrying a black Speedo-branded backpack with ‘Calgary Patriots’ embroidered on it, as well as a grey carry-on sized piece of luggage.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.
