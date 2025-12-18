Menu

Fire

Calgary police seek to identify potential arson suspect

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 7:34 pm
1 min read
Firefighters combat a blaze at a Calgary restaurant. View image in full screen
Calgary police is looking for help identifying a suspect in a suspected arson. Global News
Calgary police released pictures of a potential suspect in an ongoing investigation after a Calgary restaurant, Salt and Brick, was set ablaze early Wednesday morning.

Picture of a suspect in a Calgary arson investigation. View image in full screen
Calgary police are asking anyone who can help identify this man to contact them. Calgary Police Service

Security footage from around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning shows the suspect walking west down the alley behind Salt and Brick between 1st and 2nd street southwest, carrying a stick that was already ignited.

A man walking carrying a stick that is on fire. View image in full screen
A second image shows the suspect holding a stick that is on fire. Calgary Police Service

The man is described as being thin, average height, wearing a dark green toque, jeans, a black jacket with a grey sweater underneath and a red bandana tied around his neck.

He was also carrying a black Speedo-branded backpack with ‘Calgary Patriots’ embroidered on it, as well as a grey carry-on sized piece of luggage.

A suspect wearing a Speedo branded backpack View image in full screen
The suspect has a Speedo branded backpack with Calgary Patriots embroidered on the back. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

