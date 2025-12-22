10 years of pet therapy at Edmonton International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

We know flying and travel can be stressful for some people but there’s a program at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) that’s been helping ease the anxiety for a decade now.

The Pet Therapy Society of Northern Alberta has been spreading joy and calm through the pet therapy program at YEG since 2015.

There’s plenty of reasons travellers graviate to the dogs in the terminal.

“People that may be bored, people that are scared of flying, people that are stressed out,” said Janet Waltho, a volunteer with the organization.

“We look for planes that are late so that we can make sure that we capture those people and send them off on happy note.”

View image in full screen Some of the volunteers with the Pet Therapy Society of Northern Alberta at the Edmonton International Airport in December 2025. Global News

Waltho and her dog Tucker try to come every week.

“It’s a great way to share these amazing animals — that are our own pets — and giving them a bit of a job. Tucker loves a job,” Waltho said.

Ten years later, nine dogs and their handlers volunteer at the airport.

“We were the first airport in Canada to bring a program like this into an airport,” said Erin Isfeld, corporate communications manager for EIA.

“For us, really, what this is about is ensuring that the passenger journey is a really beautiful one.

Waltho said the organization is looking for more volunteers to continue doing their important work, but noted the airport can be a chaotic place, so the dogs need to have the right temperament for that kind of environment.

“There’s a lot of interaction. It has to be the right dog for the airport that likes noise and sounds and all the different types of people that they encounter,” Waltho said.

