Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Features

10 years of pet therapy at Edmonton International Airport

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton International Airport marks 10 years of pet therapy program'
Edmonton International Airport marks 10 years of pet therapy program
Flying can be stressful for some people, so a pet therapy program at the Edmonton International Airport aims to help ease their anxiety with some four-legged love. As Nicole Stillger explains, the program is marking a big milestone.
We know flying and travel can be stressful for some people but there’s a program at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) that’s been helping ease the anxiety for a decade now.

The Pet Therapy Society of Northern Alberta has been spreading joy and calm through the pet therapy program at YEG since 2015.

There’s plenty of reasons travellers graviate to the dogs in the terminal.

“People that may be bored, people that are scared of flying, people that are stressed out,” said Janet Waltho, a volunteer with the organization.

“We look for planes that are late so that we can make sure that we capture those people and send them off on happy note.”

Some of the volunteers with the Pet Therapy Society of Northern Alberta at the Edmonton International Airport in December 2025. View image in full screen
Some of the volunteers with the Pet Therapy Society of Northern Alberta at the Edmonton International Airport in December 2025. Global News

Waltho and her dog Tucker try to come every week.

“It’s a great way to share these amazing animals — that are our own pets — and giving them a bit of a job. Tucker loves a job,” Waltho said.

Click to play video: 'Pet visit volunteers wanted at Alberta Health Services sites'
Pet visit volunteers wanted at Alberta Health Services sites
Ten years later, nine dogs and their handlers volunteer at the airport.

“We were the first airport in Canada to bring a program like this into an airport,” said Erin Isfeld, corporate communications manager for EIA.

“For us, really, what this is about is ensuring that the passenger journey is a really beautiful one.

“I know that flying for everyone isn’t always the easiest thing to do.”

Waltho said the organization is looking for more volunteers to continue doing their important work, but noted the airport can be a chaotic place, so the dogs need to have the right temperament for that kind of environment.

“There’s a lot of interaction. It has to be the right dog for the airport that likes noise and sounds and all the different types of people that they encounter,” Waltho said.

Watch the story at the top of the post for more.

