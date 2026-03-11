Menu

Features

Archeologists on Sable Island uncover key evidence pointing to 1812 triple shipwreck

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2026 4:03 pm
1 min read
Parks Canada archeologists take measurements of an exposed deck section believed to be from the Swift, a sloop that shipwrecked on Sable Island in September 1812, in this handout photo, at Sable Island National Park Reserve, N.S., on May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Parks Canada (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Parks Canada archeologists take measurements of an exposed deck section believed to be from the Swift, a sloop that shipwrecked on Sable Island in September 1812, in this handout photo, at Sable Island National Park Reserve, N.S., on May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Parks Canada (Mandatory Credit). SDV
Parks Canada archeologists have uncovered a shipwreck on Sable Island believed to be the remains of a speedy Bermuda sloop that sank during the War of 1812.

Archeologist Brandy Lockhart says the find is significant because the shifting sands of the island 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax rarely give up clues about the 350 shipwrecks recorded there since the late 1500s.

In this case, a portion of the mystery ship’s well-preserved upper deck was first spotted just below the sandy surface of the island’s North Beach in 2024, but the vessel’s identity could not be gleaned from its rotted timbers.

However, previous research in the area had turned up a small pulley with a tiny arrow stamped into a metal plate — a distinctive marking used by the British Royal Navy to identify its property.

Other similarly marked wood and copper fragments were found nearby, suggesting a possible connection to three vessels in a British convoy that were wrecked off the island’s north shore in September 1812.

Further study of the ship’s wooden deck — made from Bermuda cedar — has led the archeologists to believe the deck was once part of single-masted Bermuda sloop known as the Swift, which was part the ill-fated convoy headed to Newfoundland.

“Because Sable Island’s dunes and shorelines constantly shift, wreck sites can quickly become buried, exposed or reclaimed by the sea, making it difficult to link artifacts to specific historical events,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

“If verified, the discovery marks a rare occasion of researchers correlating a shipwreck site on Sable Island with a documented historical wreck event from before the 20th century.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

