How companies across Canada are making funerals more personal

Send this page to someone via email

The way we say goodbye is changing, as industries across Canada help death feel more personal.

From making your loved one into a diamond or using a QR code to store important pictures and memories, there are so many to make a lasting legacy.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To discover the latest trends in the funeral industry, Global News attended the 2026 Funeral Service Association of Canada Summit at TCU Place in Saskatoon. While there, it was clear that sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices are making waves.

Watch the video above to find out more about the creative ways to host a modern-day funeral.