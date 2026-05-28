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How companies across Canada are making funerals more personal

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How companies across Canada are making funerals more personal'
How companies across Canada are making funerals more personal
WATCH: From death doulas to memorial diamonds, how people are choosing to remember their loved ones is changing. Payton Zillich has more on how it's taking on a more personal and creative touch.
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The way we say goodbye is changing, as industries across Canada help death feel more personal.

From making your loved one into a diamond or using a QR code to store important pictures and memories, there are so many to make a lasting legacy.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

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To discover the latest trends in the funeral industry, Global News attended the 2026 Funeral Service Association of Canada Summit at TCU Place in Saskatoon. While there, it was clear that sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices are making waves.

Watch the video above to find out more about the creative ways to host a modern-day funeral. 

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