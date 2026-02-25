Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP puppies need names, Canadian children invited to submit suggestions

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 5:00 pm
2 min read
The RCMP is accepting entries for thirteen future police dog born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. and this year, all the names must begin with a B.
The RCMP is accepting entries for 13 future police dogs born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., and this year, all the names must begin with a B. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thirteen soon-to-be-born German Shepherd puppies need a name.

But they aren’t just any pet puppies — they could one day be working police dogs — deployed to RCMP detachments across Canada.

13 soon-to-be-born puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., need names and this year they must begin with a "B." View image in full screen
Thirteen soon-to-be-born puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., need names, and this year they must begin with the letter ‘B.’. Courtesy: RCMP

Canada’s national police force holds a contest every year to provide names for puppies being raised at the RCMP’s Police Dog Services Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta., about 120 km north of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Children between the ages of four and 14 are invited to submit their “original and imaginative” suggestions for the puppies being born this year at the training centre.

The puppies born and raised at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre could have future careers in such areas as search and rescue or narcotics and explosive detection.
The puppies born and raised at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre could have future careers in such areas as search and rescue or narcotics and explosive detection. Courtesy: RCMP

The prospective names must meet a number of criteria, including:

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • The names must all begin with the letter B
  • They must be usable for a male or female puppy
  • It must be no longer than nine letters
  • It must be only one or two syllables
  • Contestants must be between the ages of four and 14
  • Contestants must live in Canada
  • Only one entry per person is permitted
  • All entries must be received by March 26, 2026

The RCMP encourages children who do enter names to ensure they are suitable for puppies serving with Canada’s national police force, keeping in mind that they will be working police dogs, not pets.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning names will be selected by staff at the police dog training centre, and in the event that there are multiple entries of the same name, a draw will be used to determine the winning contestant.

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10 photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Names that aren’t selected as winners for the contest will still be considered for naming other puppies born during the year.

The deadline for the RCMP's name the puppy contest this year is March 26.
The deadline for the RCMP’s puppy-naming contest is March 26. Courtesy: RCMP

Children who want to enter the contest must do so by visiting the RCMP’s Name the Puppy contest page.

Entries will no longer be accepted through the mail.

Contest winners and prizes will be announced in late April.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the winning names last year, which all began with the letter A, were Arctic, Action, Atim and Agent.

Click to play video: 'RCMP dogs help in fight against fentanyl'
RCMP dogs help in fight against fentanyl

 

Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices