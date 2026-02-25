RCMP puppies need names, Canadian children invited to submit suggestions

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen soon-to-be-born German Shepherd puppies need a name.

But they aren’t just any pet puppies — they could one day be working police dogs — deployed to RCMP detachments across Canada.

View image in full screen Thirteen soon-to-be-born puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., need names, and this year they must begin with the letter ‘B.’. Courtesy: RCMP

Canada’s national police force holds a contest every year to provide names for puppies being raised at the RCMP’s Police Dog Services Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta., about 120 km north of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Children between the ages of four and 14 are invited to submit their “original and imaginative” suggestions for the puppies being born this year at the training centre.

The puppies born and raised at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre could have future careers in such areas as search and rescue or narcotics and explosive detection. Courtesy: RCMP

The prospective names must meet a number of criteria, including:

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The names must all begin with the letter B

They must be usable for a male or female puppy

It must be no longer than nine letters

It must be only one or two syllables

Contestants must be between the ages of four and 14

Contestants must live in Canada

Only one entry per person is permitted

All entries must be received by March 26, 2026

The RCMP encourages children who do enter names to ensure they are suitable for puppies serving with Canada’s national police force, keeping in mind that they will be working police dogs, not pets.

Story continues below advertisement

The winning names will be selected by staff at the police dog training centre, and in the event that there are multiple entries of the same name, a draw will be used to determine the winning contestant.

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10 photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Names that aren’t selected as winners for the contest will still be considered for naming other puppies born during the year.

The deadline for the RCMP’s puppy-naming contest is March 26. Courtesy: RCMP

Children who want to enter the contest must do so by visiting the RCMP’s Name the Puppy contest page.

Entries will no longer be accepted through the mail.

Contest winners and prizes will be announced in late April.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the winning names last year, which all began with the letter A, were Arctic, Action, Atim and Agent.