Epstein files: U.S. DOJ begins release under law signed by Trump

After months of anticipation and occasional releases of smaller batches of files and photos related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday began to release a massive trove of documents known as the Epstein files.

Among the thousands of records released Friday are photos, call logs, grand jury testimony and interview transcripts. Many of the documents have been redacted and at least some have already been in the public domain.

Some of the photos and transcripts feature Epstein and his longtime confidant, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Other photos show what appears to be Epstein’s office and close-up shots of computers and other electronic devices seized by investigators.

The DOJ website briefly set up a queue to regulate online traffic due to high interest in the files, which have entangled the Trump administration in political drama for months. The queue, which forced visitors to wait about 10 minutes to access a landing page with various data sets, was eventually removed.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline for the DOJ files to be made publicly available in their entirety was Dec. 19, set by the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated that the department release all unclassified documents and investigative materials, including files relating to immunity deals and internal communications about whom to charge or investigate in relation to Epstein’s case.

The act was signed into law by President Trump on Nov. 19, with the caveat that it also allows the DOJ to withhold files that it says could jeopardize an active federal investigation. The department warned in the past that the file release will not include everything uncovered during the Epstein investigation.

About 3,000 files appeared to be in the first tranche released Friday afternoon.

The files also included video clips from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City from the day Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019. The video clips had already been released previously by the Justice Department and officials have said for years they showed no one else entering the area around Epstein’s cell before he was found dead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News he expected the department to release “several hundred thousand” records Friday and then several hundred thousand more in the coming weeks.

0:38 Democrats release new Epstein estate photos ahead of DOJ deadline

Blanche said the delay was caused by the time it took to redact witness names and identifying information.

Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department said “all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure.”

However, in a notice posted with the files, the department warned that some may have been missed as it rushed to get records online. Because of the volume of information involved, the release “may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature,” the notice said.

The department asked members of the public to notify it promptly of any information that should not have been posted “so we can take steps to correct the problem as soon as possible.”

There are more than 300 gigabytes of data within the FBI’s primary electronic case management system, including photos, videos, written records and audio recordings.

In the month since Trump signed the bill, numerous, previously unseen documents have been shared — mainly photos, with some videos — providing a glimpse into the inner workings of the late sex offender’s life. The first, released by the House Oversight Committee on Dec. 3, showed Epstein’s home on his private island, Little St. James, where many survivors, including Virginia Giuffre, say they were repeatedly abused.

Another release from the House Oversight Committee on Dec. 12 included 19 photos, which it said were taken from a batch of 95,000 documents. Featured in the uncaptioned images were President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, among others.

Story continues below advertisement

The House Oversight Committee released 68 photos the day prior to the 30-day deadline for the DOJ, with Gates, American professor Noam Chomsky and magician David Blaine appearing in the pictures, among others.

2:21 Epstein files: Bill Gates and Steve Bannon in Democrats’ newly released photos

Ahead of the vote that mandated the release, a group of Epstein’s abuse victims, introduced by former MAGA mouthpiece Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, spoke outside the White House, where they urged lawmakers to pass the transparency act.

In September, a U.S. House Oversight Committee released a full copy of an alleged “birthday book” given to Epstein on his 50th birthday, among other personal effects that belonged to him.

The 238-page book was unsealed alongside a stack of Epstein’s private documents, including his will and address book, which contained the names of royalty, global politicians, models and celebrities.

Story continues below advertisement

The birthday book also contained photographs and notes sent to Epstein from friends, including a letter written between the hand-drawn outline of a woman’s body, allegedly penned and signed by Trump— claims he and the White House have denied.

—With files from the Associated Press