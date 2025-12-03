Epstein files: Never-before-seen photos, video of private island released by House Democrats

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. House Democrats on the Oversight Committee released never-before-seen photos and a video of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and lodgings on Wednesday morning.

Epstein owned two private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands, named Little St. James and Great St. James.

All 14 released files, which include photos and video, were taken on Little St. James Island. There are no people pictured.

Among the images are shots of rooms within a sprawling home, including bathrooms and multiple bedrooms. One photo appears to show a dentist’s chair with men’s faces or masks on the wall, another features a chalkboard with the words “power,” “deception,” “political” and other indecipherable terms written on it.

Another photo shows a telephone with multiple names redacted next to the speed dial buttons. First names still visible in the photo are Darren, Mike, Patrick, Rich and Larry. As of this writing, it is unclear who the names are referring to.

View image in full screen A photo of a bedroom on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

View image in full screen A photo of a bathroom on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A photo of a phone on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A photo of a bedroom on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A photo of a chalkboard on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A photo of a dentist’s office on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

The exterior of some of the buildings on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A ‘no trespassing’ sign on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A wet room on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

A living space on Epstein’s property. House Oversight Committee

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, said in a statement.