Democrats release photos of ‘powerful men who spent time with’ Epstein

Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have released a new batch of photos related to the late Jeffrey Epstein that they say show “wealthy and powerful men who spent time with” him.
Among those who appear in the 19 photos released on Friday are President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Steve Bannon.
The photos represent just a fraction of the 95,000 files Democrats on the committee say they have received. Images also include thousands of photographs of women and Epstein’s properties.
The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release by Dec. 19. Friday’s images followed the recent release of previously unseen pictures taken from inside Epstein’s private estate in the British Virgin Islands.
The undated photos were released without captions and include a black-and-white image of what appears to be Trump alongside six women whose faces are blacked out, as well as an image of a stack of “Trump condom” wrappers with his face sketched on the packaging and the tagline “I’m HUUUUGE” printed underneath.
Another photograph of Trump and Epstein speaking to a blond woman, whom the committee has not named, is also enclosed, as well as pictures of sex toys, including gags and several types of restraints.
The photos are described as coming from the estate of the late Epstein, but do not all make clear who took them.
There is also a mirror selfie, seemingly captured on a smartphone by Epstein, of him and American media executive Steve Bannon and several images of Bill Gates, including one of him, Epstein and a woman whose face is blacked out, sitting at a dining table with drinks.
Other photos feature billionaire Richard Branson, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, former Harvard president Larry Summers, film director Woody Allen, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, as well as unidentified individuals.
Some of the photos are already in public circulation.
Democrats pledged to continue to release more pictures in the coming days and weeks.
Get daily National news
Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.
A spokesperson for the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee accused Garcia and Democratic lawmakers of “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump,” adding that nothing in the documents the committee has received shows “any wrongdoing” by the president.
— with files from The Associated Press.
Comments