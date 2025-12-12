Menu

Trending

Democrats release photos of ‘powerful men who spent time with’ Epstein

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 1:34 pm
2 min read
The House Committee released this image of President Trump with six women as part of a series of 19 images related to the Epstein files.
The House Committee released this image of President Donald Trump with six women as part of a series of 19 images related to the Epstein files. U.S House Oversight Committee
Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have released a new batch of photos related to the late Jeffrey Epstein that they say show “wealthy and powerful men who spent time with” him.

Among those who appear in the 19 photos released on Friday are President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Steve Bannon.

The photos represent just a fraction of the 95,000 files Democrats on the committee say they have received. Images also include thousands of photographs of women and Epstein’s properties.

The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release by Dec. 19. Friday’s images followed the recent release of previously unseen pictures taken from inside Epstein’s private estate in the British Virgin Islands.

The undated photos were released without captions and include a black-and-white image of what appears to be Trump alongside six women whose faces are blacked out, as well as an image of a stack of “Trump condom” wrappers with his face sketched on the packaging and the tagline “I’m HUUUUGE” printed underneath.

An image of the packaging of a Trump branded condom. View image in full screen
An image of the packaging of a Trump-branded condom. U.S. House Oversight Committee
The House Committee released this image of President Trump with six women as part of a series of 19 images related to the Epstein files.
The House Committee released this image of President Trump with six women as part of a series of 19 images related to the Epstein files. U.S House Oversight Committee

Another photograph of Trump and Epstein speaking to a blond woman, whom the committee has not named, is also enclosed, as well as pictures of sex toys, including gags and several types of restraints.

Trump, Epstein and an unidentified woman.
Trump, Epstein and an unidentified woman. House Oversight Committee

The photos are described as coming from the estate of the late Epstein, but do not all make clear who took them.

Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxell, Epstein and two unidentified individuals. View image in full screen
Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein and two unidentified individuals. House Oversight Committee

There is also a mirror selfie, seemingly captured on a smartphone by Epstein, of him and American media executive Steve Bannon and several images of Bill Gates, including one of him, Epstein and a woman whose face is blacked out, sitting at a dining table with drinks.

Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon pose for a mirror selfie. View image in full screen
Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon pose for a mirror selfie. U.S. House Oversight Committee
Epstein, Bill Gates and an unidentified woman sit round a table. View image in full screen
Epstein, Bill Gates and an unidentified woman sit around a table. House Oversight Committee

Other photos feature billionaire Richard Branson, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, former Harvard president Larry Summers, film director Woody Allen, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, as well as unidentified individuals.

Epstein and Alan Dershowitz.
Epstein and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. House Oversight Committee
Epstein and Steve Bannon sitting at a desk. View image in full screen
Epstein and Steve Bannon sitting at a desk. House Oversight Committee
Epstein and Woody Allen. View image in full screen
Epstein and Woody Allen. House Oversight Committee
Richard Branson, Epstein and an unidentified man. View image in full screen
Richard Branson, Epstein and an unidentified man. House Oversight Committee
former Harvard President Larry Summers and Summers' wife. View image in full screen
Former Harvard President Larry Summers and Summers’ wife. House Oversight Committee
Bill Gates posing with an unidentified man. View image in full screen
Bill Gates posing with an unidentified man. House Oversight Committee

 

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Bill Gates. View image in full screen
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Bill Gates. House Oversight Committee

 

Bill Gates and Steve Bannon View image in full screen
Bill Gates and Steve Bannon. House Oversight Committee
Trump and an unidentified woman. View image in full screen
Trump and an unidentified woman. House Oversight Committee

Some of the photos are already in public circulation.

Democrats pledged to continue to release more pictures in the coming days and weeks.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

A spokesperson for the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee accused Garcia and Democratic lawmakers of “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump,” adding that nothing in the documents the committee has received shows “any wrongdoing” by the president.

— with files from The Associated Press.

 

