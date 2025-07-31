CBS News investigation claims to find discrepancies in FBI Epstein jail video

Former Attorney General William Barr’s “personal review” of surveillance footage taken outside of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City prison cell, which agreed with the U.S. inspector general and the FBI’s report that no one entered the vicinity in which Epstein was held, contains several contradictions and inconsistencies, an independent CBS News investigation says.

The discrepancies identified by CBS News, which looked into the footage after it was released by the FBI earlier this month, do not cast doubt over the conclusion that Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019, but raised questions over how Barr, the inspector general and the FBI were able to determine that no one entered Epstein’s cell block on the night of his death.

The outlet says its review of the footage, which is 11 hours long, found that it provides little evidence to support claims made by federal officials that anyone who entered the area where Epstein was held would have been seen on camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Alongside the video, the FBI wrote, “anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU [Special Housing Unit] common area would have been captured by this footage.”

“The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU.”

View image in full screen FILE – This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

CBS News noted, however, that when Epstein appears on camera, he is seen walking toward the stairs leading to his cell, but because the staircase is only partially in frame, he is never seen walking up it.

Story continues below advertisement

Moreover, the door to Epstein’s cell, as well as the main entrance to the SHU where it was located, is off-camera, CBS News says, “meaning there’s no way to tell from the video if he went to his cell or exited the SHU.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While there were several operational cameras in the SHU, not all were manned. In addition, the government stated that the digital video recording system failed on August 9-10, 2019 — the night Epstein died— resulting in the loss of most of the footage that would have provided a more well-rounded view of the scene.

Though the video does offer a glimpse into the goings-on around Epstein’s cell, showing staff moving around the unit, carrying supplies and wheeling garbage bins, as well as inmates walking around, CBS News also said there were “multiple inconsistencies” between the report and the video that raise serious questions about the accuracy of witness statements and the thoroughness of the government’s investigation.”

Staff members Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who were on duty when Epstein died, were charged with falsifying records, which were later dropped. Nonetheless, CBS News says the FBI’s case relies on their testimony that no one entered Epstein’s cell, despite noting that both of them fell asleep on the job, which Noel denies.

The footage, which rolls for over ten hours, begins at 7:40 p.m. At 7:49 p.m., according to the report of the Justice Department inspector general, Epstein is seen for the first and last time on camera.

Story continues below advertisement

He appears from the left side of the screen and walks down a staircase with an officer. Prison employees later told investigators that Epstein was returning from an unmonitored phone call with his girlfriend in Belarus.

The video continues overnight without significant action until about 6:30 a.m., when corrections officers are seen congregating in frame.

“The Justice Department later disclosed that that’s when Epstein’s body was discovered,” CBS News reported, adding that throughout the night, staff did not complete their mandatory 30-minute checks on Epstein, who had tried to kill himself two weeks earlier.

Consequently, as prison protocol required, Epstein was assigned a roommate, but he had been transferred earlier in the day, and a new one had not yet been appointed.

No prison officials were punished for these apparent oversights in the lead-up to the death of Epstein.

Story continues below advertisement

Jim Stafford, a video forensics expert who reviewed the footage and the inspector general’s report for CBS News told the outlet, “To say that there’s no way that someone could get to that — the stair up to his room — without being seen is false.”

Four other leading video forensics experts interviewed by CBS News agreed, it added.

The Trump administration declared last month that the Epstein case was closed and that no further evidence would be released, despite promising to unseal more files and a so-called client list containing names of the disgraced businessman’s wealthy friends.

Experts have also raised questions about the source of the footage due to the appearance of an onscreen menu and cursor, which they say suggests it is a screen recording, not raw footage as federal officials attested upon its release.

Stafford, who analyzed the footage using specialist software to identify the metadata, said that the file was created on May 23, 2025, and that it was likely a “screen capture” and “not an actual export” of the raw footage, but of two clips cut together.

Government sources close to the investigation told CBS News that the original raw footage is in possession of the FBI, but that it was not released by the department.

The video it shared also contains a missing minute around midnight; there is no mention of this in the inspector general’s report, which raises questions over “the value of the video to conclusively determine what occurred,” CBS News says.

Story continues below advertisement

The inspector general’s report also claims that no one could have entered Epstein’s cell without being seen because the staircase to his cell was visible on the tape, and access to the SHU was only possible by passing through two locked doors, which Noel said were manned by her and Thomas.

However, the video shows several individuals entering and exiting while Thomas and Noel are not there, contradicting her statement.

CBS News also says that, in addition to the failed cameras in the area, there is footage cited in the inspector general’s report that was captured on the unit by cameras covering an elevator and a guard station, which has not been released.

The outlet says federal officials dismissed those cameras as unhelpful, but experts told CBS News what they captured could add value to the investigation.

To read the full report and the other discrepancies found in their investigation, head over to CBS News.