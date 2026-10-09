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Economy

Trump says Russia will supply 300K tons of diesel despite global sanctions

By Ismail Shakil and Jasper Ward Reuters
Posted October 9, 2026 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. diesel prices soar to all-time high as war in Iran rages on'
U.S. diesel prices soar to all-time high as war in Iran rages on
One of the factors driving inflation, which remains higher in the U.S. than in Canada, is the cost of diesel. It has reached an all-time high in America as its war on Iran drags on. As Candice Cole reports, the cost to fill all of those transport trucks, and farm tractors, is being passed along to consumers – Sep 4, 2026
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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Trump described as a “highly successful” discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Trump added that Russia would then deliver three million tons of diesel fuel within a short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would immediately supply another 500,000 tons in November and one million tons immediately thereafter.

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