Trump says Russia will supply 300K tons of diesel despite global sanctions

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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Trump described as a “highly successful” discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Trump added that Russia would then deliver three million tons of diesel fuel within a short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would immediately supply another 500,000 tons in November and one million tons immediately thereafter.

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