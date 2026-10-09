Trump says Russia will supply 300K tons of diesel despite global sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Trump described as a “highly successful” discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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Trump added that Russia would then deliver three million tons of diesel fuel within a short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would immediately supply another 500,000 tons in November and one million tons immediately thereafter.
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